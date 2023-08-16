Sonic Prime First Episode To Stream Through Roblox – GINX Esports TV









Sonic Prime might be premiering later this month, but fans of the blue blur can get ahead of the curve by watching the new episode of Roblox this weekend.

Very specifically, the first episode is available to watch inside Sonic Speed Simulator (which in itself is inside Roblox). You can watch the first episode from 3 PM GMT on Saturday 10th December (10 AM EST), and it’ll be shown on a loop until the 16th of December, the day after the series itself releases on Netflix.



BIG NEWS!! the first episode of SONIC PRIME is going to be available 5 DAYS BEFORE THE PREMIERE!! on @Roblox in the Sonic Simulator. pic.twitter.com/EyFmoikDOO

Sonic has had rather a lot of success in mediums outside of games recently. Sonic The Hedgehog was released back in 2020 and was a well-received movie that featured Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, and James Marsden. This was followed by a sequel, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (a rather imaginative title), earlier this year that was even better received that the original movie and added Idris Elba to the cast as Knuckles The Echidna. Thanks to the success of that movie we’re also getting a Knuckles The Echidna TV series, in addition to a third installment in the Sonic series of movies.





Meanwhile in Sonic-related news, the producer of several Sonic games and a key figure in the history of Sonic, Yuji Naka, has been arrested yet again for alleged insider trading. This comes after he was originally arrested for alleged insider trading on a Dragon Quest title, with the game this time around being a Final Fantasy mobile title.

Ryan is a freelancer, writing for sites such as Fanbyte, PCGamesN, RetroDodo & more. He’s also been featured in the Daily Star, giving a five-star review to Midnight Suns. When he’s not playing a Kaizo Mario hack or replaying a Pokemon game, you can find him engrossed in a single-player story title like Kingdom Hearts or Final Fantasy VII Remake. If he’s not playing a game, he’s probably unraveling the timeline of a comic book.

Follow me on:

Follow me on:

source







