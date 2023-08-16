Here's what to watch before canceling your Netflix subscription – The Eagle









Earlier this year, a letter to Netflix shareholders was leaked detailing Netflix’s plan to crackdown on password sharing between families.

After facing backlash from subscribers, Netflix has temporarily put their plan on hold while still promising to enforce password sharing-rules between households. This policy would not only limit millions of people from accessing valued entertainment and information, but also add another financial burden to countless people, including college students who may share accounts with their families.

Through the discourse, one thing remains: customers are canceling their Netflix subscription. So before Netflix’s password crackdown starts, here’s a list of Netflix originals you should check out before canceling your subscription.

“Set It Up” (2018)

This lively and fun rom-com is perfect for anyone stuck in a funk. Focusing on lives of the dejected assistants of elite New Yorkers, Harper ( Zoey Deutch ) and Charlie ( Glen Powell ) try to improve their nightmarish schedules by setting up their bosses. Like a typical rom-com, this flick follows the ups and downs of the main protagonists but also asks thoughtful questions surrounding the expectations that come after graduating college and the necessity to make a name for yourself. With amazing chemistry between Deutch and Powell and fun dialogue, “ Set It Up ” is likely to become a rom-com classic.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (2022)

If you’re looking for an escape to Greece with country accents and a nail-biting murder mystery, “ Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery ” is the movie for you. Following the success of “Knives Out,” Benoit Blanc ( Daniel Craig ) finds a new case on a billionaire’s private island. Full of commentary on tech-culture, greed and the fake intelligence that surrounds wealthy people, this new mystery will leave you wanting to re-watch to look for clues.

“Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal” (2019)

This intense documentary outlines the scheme that upper-class parents like Lori Loughlin used to get their kids into elite schools. Combining personal interviews and acted out recreations of the scandal, “ Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal ” covers the ins and outs of the complex plot to cheat the college admissions process. The documentary creates a forum for people to be held accountable for cheating the system, while showing the flaws in the college admissions process.

“Anne with an E” (2017-2019)

Calling all kindred spirits to tune into this whimsical three-season television show. Based on the classic series by L.M. Montgomery, “ Anne with an E ” looks at Anne and her friends through a more modern lens. Still set in the late 1800s, Anne discovers friendship, family, literature and womanhood in this coming of age tale. Although “Anne with an E” was canceled prematurely, the show still meets a satisfying end, hinting at a possible future for the people in Avonlea.

While the future of Netflix’s subscriber base is up in the air, these movies and TV shows should still be at the top of your list. So grab a snack, open up your computer and sit down to watch your next program before canceling your Netflix subscription.

