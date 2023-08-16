Bitcoin (BTC) Resumes Pursuit of $30000 After Binance Legal Tumult – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Americas+1 212 318 2000
EMEA+44 20 7330 7500
Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000
Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Americas+1 212 318 2000
EMEA+44 20 7330 7500
Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000
Bloomberg Daybreak Australia. Live from New York and Sydney. The latest news impacting markets, business and finance around the world.
Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.
Solugen Bio has built a chemical plant that produces all manner of chemical-based products using bio-based feedstock instead of fossil fuels. It also doesn't create waste and may help fight the climate crisis.
When Fed Cuts Rates, It May Still Be Tightening Via QT Program
China Is Headwind for US, Global Economy, Treasury Official Says
Philippines Seen to Extend Rate Pause After GDP Growth Fizzled
Fed Saw ‘Significant’ Inflation Risk That May Merit More Hikes
Key Takeaways From Fed's July Interest-Rate Meeting Minutes
Abortion Pill Access Preserved by US Appeals Court, With Limits
Atlassian, Airbnb Boost Remote Work as Peers Order Office Return
Gene Therapy for Rare Liver Disease Yields Promising Results
NYC Bans TikTok From Government Phones on Security Concerns
Amazon Is Imposing Fee on Sellers Who Ship Products Themselves
Tencent Says AI Model Coming This Year Is Among China’s Best
Tencent Revenue Disappoints in Warning for China Tech Sector
AI Wave Boosts Returns for Norway’s $1.4 Trillion Fund
Petro Says Colombia Seeks to Renegotiate Trade Agreement with US
Niger Soldiers Killed in Attacks by Armed Group, Ecowas Says
Student Loan Bills Are Higher Than Mortgage Payments for Some Borrowers
Goldman CEO’s Most Loyal Deputy Is Tested by Mutinous Partners
Americans Have Almost Depleted Excess Savings, SF Fed Study Says
British Museum Says Items Have Been Stolen as Staff Member Dismissed
Consumers Are Seizing the Energy Transition From Big Business
Singapore Wrestles With the Constraints of Success
China's Economy Has a Jordan Peterson Problem
The Messy Afterlife of China’s Covid Health Codes
Brookfield Chases Rivals for Private Equity’s New Money-Spinner
One Nassau County Has a Housing Crisis, the Other Nassau County Has a Solution
Abortion Pill Access Preserved by US Appeals Court, With Limits
Manchester United CEO to Make Decision on Mason Greenwood Return
A Year After IRA, Electric Vehicle Market Shows Fitful Progress
Brazil to Cap Carbon Emissions for Large Polluting Companies
Urban Highways Cost Billions in Lost Home Value, Property Taxes
Beijing’s Cemeteries Are Going Vertical and Digital to Save Space
How Bad Has Ride-Hailing Been for Cities?
BitGo Bucks Crypto Downturn to Raise Funding at $1.75 Billion Valuation
Dubai Fines Three Arrows Founders Over OPNX Crypto Project
Coinbase Wins Approval to Sell Crypto Futures in US
Bitcoin renewed its climb toward $30,000 with risk appetite rising across global markets and concern about the fallout from Binance’s legal woes waning.
The largest cryptocurrency by market value rose for a second day, gaining as much as 4.9% to $28,638 on Wednesday. It had climbed to just below $29,000 on March 22, the highest since June. Other tokens also rallied, with XRP jumping about 4.4%, Cardano increasing 7% and Polygon rising 3%. Ether was up less than 2%.
Home Latest News Bitcoin (BTC) Resumes Pursuit of $30000 After Binance Legal Tumult – Bloomberg