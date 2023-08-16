Bitcoin (BTC) Resumes Pursuit of $30000 After Binance Legal Tumult – Bloomberg









Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Bloomberg Daybreak Australia. Live from New York and Sydney. The latest news impacting markets, business and finance around the world.

Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.

Solugen Bio has built a chemical plant that produces all manner of chemical-based products using bio-based feedstock instead of fossil fuels. It also doesn't create waste and may help fight the climate crisis.

When Fed Cuts Rates, It May Still Be Tightening Via QT Program

China Is Headwind for US, Global Economy, Treasury Official Says

Philippines Seen to Extend Rate Pause After GDP Growth Fizzled

Fed Saw ‘Significant’ Inflation Risk That May Merit More Hikes

Key Takeaways From Fed's July Interest-Rate Meeting Minutes

Abortion Pill Access Preserved by US Appeals Court, With Limits

Atlassian, Airbnb Boost Remote Work as Peers Order Office Return

Gene Therapy for Rare Liver Disease Yields Promising Results

NYC Bans TikTok From Government Phones on Security Concerns

Amazon Is Imposing Fee on Sellers Who Ship Products Themselves

Tencent Says AI Model Coming This Year Is Among China’s Best

Tencent Revenue Disappoints in Warning for China Tech Sector

AI Wave Boosts Returns for Norway’s $1.4 Trillion Fund

Petro Says Colombia Seeks to Renegotiate Trade Agreement with US

Niger Soldiers Killed in Attacks by Armed Group, Ecowas Says

Student Loan Bills Are Higher Than Mortgage Payments for Some Borrowers

Goldman CEO’s Most Loyal Deputy Is Tested by Mutinous Partners

Americans Have Almost Depleted Excess Savings, SF Fed Study Says

British Museum Says Items Have Been Stolen as Staff Member Dismissed

Consumers Are Seizing the Energy Transition From Big Business

Singapore Wrestles With the Constraints of Success

China's Economy Has a Jordan Peterson Problem

The Messy Afterlife of China’s Covid Health Codes

Brookfield Chases Rivals for Private Equity’s New Money-Spinner

One Nassau County Has a Housing Crisis, the Other Nassau County Has a Solution

Abortion Pill Access Preserved by US Appeals Court, With Limits

Manchester United CEO to Make Decision on Mason Greenwood Return

A Year After IRA, Electric Vehicle Market Shows Fitful Progress

Brazil to Cap Carbon Emissions for Large Polluting Companies

Urban Highways Cost Billions in Lost Home Value, Property Taxes

Beijing’s Cemeteries Are Going Vertical and Digital to Save Space

How Bad Has Ride-Hailing Been for Cities?

BitGo Bucks Crypto Downturn to Raise Funding at $1.75 Billion Valuation

Dubai Fines Three Arrows Founders Over OPNX Crypto Project

Coinbase Wins Approval to Sell Crypto Futures in US

Bitcoin renewed its climb toward $30,000 with risk appetite rising across global markets and concern about the fallout from Binance’s legal woes waning.

The largest cryptocurrency by market value rose for a second day, gaining as much as 4.9% to $28,638 on Wednesday. It had climbed to just below $29,000 on March 22, the highest since June. Other tokens also rallied, with XRP jumping about 4.4%, Cardano increasing 7% and Polygon rising 3%. Ether was up less than 2%.

source







