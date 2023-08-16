How Google is Planning To Beat OpenAI – Slashdot









Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

Nickname:

Password:

Nickname:

Password:

The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.

https://www.theverge.com/2023/… [theverge.com]

https://www.theverge.com/2023/… [theverge.com]

No, what they’re doing is saying is you can’t have it for free. They’re probably going to negotiate with companies like OpenAI and Google for access, which is not remotely the same thing as saying no.

You remember when Google actually was a knowledge database search engine?

Then greed took over, until the place was just one pile of advertisement junk, all fighting to be on top of that search pile of garbage results.

They could have fixed it overnight, but then they would lose out on trillions of dollars, the money is just too good. They knew what was right, but chose wrong, and they are losing to the competition without the bias of ads, just results – like Google was born out of.

R.i.p. Google.

Indeed. Stopped using them a few years ago, they were just unusable for most things. These days Google is essentially a one-trick pony and that trick is getting more and more outdated.

Google 1.0 was the winning lttle engine that could search company.

Google 2.0 was the winning eat everyone’s lunch advertising company.

Google 3.0 is the behomoth everything company, er, call it X, no, ok, Y. All that will happen, like any big company, is that 90% of the effort will be infighting over dominance inside the company.

So, their big plan, according to the summary, is to essentially create a pipeline between a ChatGPT type submodel and a Midjourney type submodel, and have them talk, so the interface can display images to you as well as text.

Wow. Talk about innovation!

In 2020, Google had 178 papers accepted and published at NeurIPS, while Microsft had 95, DeepMind had 59, Facebook had 58 and IBM had 38. Amazon had less than 30. For the same year at ICML, Google had 114 papers accepted and published, while DeepMind had 51, Microsoft had 49, Facebook had 34, IBM had 19, and Amazon had 18.

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/2… [cnbc.com]

The problem with your argument is that Google is a business, not a research university. It measures success by introducing products that generate revenue, not publishing papers in academic journals.

And they cannot catch up. What OpenAI has is not very good, but it probably took about a decade to build. That is a process that cannot be really accelerated. All Google can deliver is something much, much worse and even with ChatGPT the problems are pretty obvious with the staggering nonsense it often delivers. What Google will have will just be crap and no hiding it.

Google looks _old_ these days. Old and creaky and obsolete.

> Gemini will go beyond that, combining the text capabilities of LLMs like GPT-4 with the ability to create AI images based on a text description

But they won’t:

1) Reduce hallucinations

2) Implement iterative, self-correcting rule based reasoning in a neural net architecture to train the Chatbot piece.

Looks like management has already prepped this to be a disappointment.

There may be more comments in this discussion. Without JavaScript enabled, you might want to turn on Classic Discussion System in your preferences instead.

Saudi Arabia and UAE Race To Buy Nvidia Chips To Power AI Ambitions

How Bonds Ate the Entire Financial System

An egghead is one who stands firmly on both feet, in mid-air, on both sides of an issue. — Homer Ferguson

source







