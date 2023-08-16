How to Enable or Disable Auto HDR on Xbox Series X|S – MUO – MakeUseOf









Experience a game’s best visuals by utilizing your Xbox Series X|S’s Auto HDR feature.

Enhancing the games you play on consoles is a great way to guarantee the quality of your gaming experience, whether through visuals or performance. With Xbox Series X|S, you can even have your console automatically improve the visuals of selected games with Auto HDR.

So if you're looking to give some of your games an extra boost when it comes to visual quality, the Auto HDR feature on Xbox Series X|S might be what you're looking for. But how do you enable Auto HDR on Xbox Series X|S, and what games are supported by it? Let's find out.

Before looking to enable Auto HDR for your games on Xbox Series X|S, there are a few key pieces of information you may want to check over beforehand:

Because some of the essential aspects of Auto HDR revolve around HDR10 support for TVs, finding out the difference between Dolby Vision, HDR10, or HLG, may help you determine whether your TV supports Auto HDR.

But, in general, any TV that states it supports standard HDR likely supports HDR10. So you shouldn't have to worry about mulling over the settings for your TV to get Auto HDR to work on your Xbox Series X|S.

Now you know some key information behind Auto HDR, you may need to check whether your games support the feature before enabling it.

Unfortunately, Xbox doesn't provide an official list of games that support Auto HDR on your Xbox Series X|S. However, it does state that a vast majority of backwards-compatible titles support the feature as standard.

Any game you play on your Xbox Series X|S from the Xbox One, Xbox 360, or original Xbox generation likely supports Auto HDR, allowing you to improve some of the waning graphics of older games.

Once you have the feature enabled, there is a way you can quickly check whether a backwards-compatible game supports Auto HDR. To do this, follow these steps:

With this trick, you should be able to quickly determine whether your backwards-compatible Xbox games support Auto HDR on Xbox Series X|S. You can also decide to manually enable and disable Auto HDR as part of enabling the feature in the first place.

Now you know what Auto HDR is and the games that are likely supported, you're ready to use Auto HDR on your Xbox Series X|S. To use Auto HDR, you must first enable the Allow HDR10 feature. To do this, follow these steps:

With HDR10 enabled for your Xbox Series X|S, any backwards-compatible game that supports Auto HDR will automatically load with the feature enabled. But to manually enable or disable Auto HDR for your games follow these steps:

You can also use the Compatibility options screen to enable or disable the FPS-Boost feature for Xbox Series X|S to lift the performance and visual quality of your games.

After fine-tuning your HDR10 settings for your Xbox Series X|S, you're all set to experience some of your backwards-compatible games, but with Auto HDR enhanced visuals.

With the Auto HDR feature enabled on your Xbox, you can experience numerous backwards-compatible games in a new light, with modern graphical improvements helping to enhance your gaming experience.

But with Xbox offering other enhancements for the games you decide to play on Xbox Series X|S, like FPS-Boost and Dolby Vision Gaming, there are multiple ways you can improve your games just by playing on an Xbox Series X|S.

Josh Free has had a passion for gaming and writing since childhood. Securing a Master’s Degree for his studies in creative writing, Josh has started a career as a gaming writer, using his passions and skills to produce articles on everything gaming related.

