Crypto dogecoin's price rallies as Twitter home button changes to doge meme | Mint – Mint









Dogecoin rose as much as 30% to $0.09 on Tuesday after Twitter users noticed their home buttons changed into the dog meme after which the cryptocurrency is named. Some Twitter users began to notice the home button in the top left corner of their web browsers — usually the company’s solid blue bird logo — replaced with a cartoon of the Shiba Inu that is the face of the Doge meme.

The shift comes days after Twitter began making changes to its verification system. Some accounts with so-called legacy verification, like the New York Times, saw their check marks removed. Others have kept their checks with a note they were either Blue subscribers or legacy verified accounts.

Twitter owner Elon Musk posted a photo of an earlier exchange in which a Twitter user urged him to change the bird logo to a doge. Twitter’s CEO also shared the screenshot of the March 26, 2022, conversation between him and the anonymous account where the latter was asking to change the bird logo to “doge.” Sharing this post on Twitter, Musk wrote, “As promised.”

“The price movement of DOGE is mainly driven by news/speculations but with Elon Must openly supporting the meme coin, we can expect DOGE to find a mass use case on the Twitter platform. The latest DOGE rally is mainly due to Twitter changing its logo to the DOGE icon, which suggests that Twitter might become an integral part of Twitter’s transition from Web2 to Web3 entity,” said Dhruvil Shah, SVP Technology at Liminal.

Musk has been responsible for pumping doge prices on several occasions by sharing various references and memes relating to the dog-themed cryptocurrency on his social media feed. Dogecoin is a parody cryptocurrency created by software engineer Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer in 2013.

Elon Musk, 51, is the chief executive of Tesla, which sells electric vehicles and home solar batteries. Musk’s also the chief executive of SpaceX, a rocket manufacturer tapped by NASA to resupply the space station, and has a stake in social networking company Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies)

