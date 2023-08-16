Why AI Crypto Could Overtake Layer One Giants Avalanche (AVAX … – NewsBTC









With so many options on the market, deciding which crypto to invest in can be challenging. Two of the most popular layer-one blockchains today are Avalanche (AVAX) and Cardano (ADA). However, there is a new player in town, and it’s called AI crypto. This article will explore why AI crypto could overtake AVAX and ADA in this bull run.

Avalanche (AVAX) is a layer-one blockchain that was launched in 2020. It was created to provide a high-performance, scalable, and secure blockchain to compete with Ethereum. It also has the unique ability to support decentralized applications (dApps), making it an excellent choice for DeFi protocols. AVAX is designed to be a more efficient and faster platform than Ethereum. It uses a consensus mechanism, Avalanche Consensus, which enables high-throughput and low-latency processing.

Cardano (ADA) is another popular layer-one blockchain created to provide a more efficient and secure ecosystem for dApps. It is the brainchild of Charles Hoskinson, one of the co-founders of Ethereum. Cardano uses a consensus mechanism known as Proof-of-Stake (PoS), which is considered more energy-efficient than Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work (PoW).

Investors have been bullish on ADA for a long time since its famous founder is calling it the blockchain of institutions, vowing to bring significant players to the Cardano ecosystem. If this holds true, ADA could see significant growth.

While AVAX and ADA have been stealing the limelight, a new player has emerged in the crypto space that could overtake them both. Avorak AI is a blockchain platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power its trading bots, chatbots, and image-creation modules. Its trading bot uses AI algorithms and machine learning to optimize real-time market data, news, and trend analysis.

Avorak AI is currently holding an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) to raise funds to develop its platform. Already, the project has raised over $1,300,000 and is on-path to selling out pretty quickly. At a current price of $0.18 and an expected price increase to $0.21 in the coming days, the tiered ICO rewards its earliest investors the most!

AVAX and ADA have been two of the best-performing cryptocurrencies of the past years, but the new player in town may soon overtake them, Avorak AI. The platform’s use of AI algorithms to give users access to powerful and sophisticated AI-backed tools could give it a significant advantage over other blockchains. Investors should closely monitor Avorak AI to see how it performs in the coming months.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of NewsBTC. NewsBTC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

