Invincible Season 2 Release Date Rumors: When Is It Coming Out? – ComingSoon.net









By Abdul Azim Naushad

Invincible Season 2 is all set to hit Amazon Prime Video in 2023, and fans cannot hold their excitement any further. The season finale of Invincible Season 1 teased a lot of arenas Mark Grayson could explore in the future.

Here’s all the Invincible Season 2 release date information we know so far, and all the details on when it is coming out.

Invincible Season 2 is set to release in Late 2023. Although an exact date has not been given, the Late 2023 timeframe implies that Invincible Season 2 could drop on Prime Video at any time between October and December 2023.

The reason for Invincible Season 2 dropping on Prime Video at any time between October and December 2023 is due to the fact that a teaser released by the official Twitter page of Invincible on January 2023 revealed it to be Late 2023, which is the timeframe in which October, November, and December fall in.

This date is an estimation based on the information we have so far regarding Invincible Season 2. ComingSoon will provide an update to this story once we receive official details on the release date of Invincible Season 2.

There is a possibility that a release date for Invincible Season 2 could be revealed at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) event, as the official Twitter page of Invincible teased that more Invincible Season 2 information would be revealed at the SDCC panel.

The invincible cast includes the voices of Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Gillian Jacobs, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey DeLisle, Mahershala Ali, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Khary Payton, Mark Hamill, and Clancy Brown, among others.

Invincible Season 2 is anticipated to come out on Amazon Prime Video sometime between October-December 2023.

The official synopsis for Invincible reads:

“INVINCIBLE is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.”

For more Invincible updates, check out the report of Season 2 news teased for San Diego Comic-Con. Also, check out why there are only three episodes in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2.

Abdul Naushad is a Contributing SEO Writer for ComingSoon. A Mass Comm graduate from Symbiosis University with a specialization in Audio-Visual communication, he finds himself rooting for Spider-Man or Batman in every battle. When he’s not writing about SEO content, Abdul can be seen watching movies, playing single player, story-driven video games and looking up the latest superhero film news, rumors and fan theories online.

Share article

source







