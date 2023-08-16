Best Crypto to Buy Today 27 January – MEMAG, FTM, FGHT, MATIC … – Cryptonews









Cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly popular as a way for investors to diversify their portfolios. With so many different coins and tokens available, it can be difficult to know which ones to buy.

In this article, we will look at five of the best cryptos to buy today – MEMAG, FTM, FGHT, MATIC, and CCHG. We will discuss each coin’s features and use cases in detail so that you can make an informed decision about which one is the right fit for your portfolio.

Every cryptocurrency investor hopes to participate in a project early enough and with enough potential to earn returns that will change their lives. Therefore, finding the best cryptocurrency to invest in now could turn 2023 into a year to remember for savvy investors.

On January 27, the global crypto market value was $1.04 trillion, representing a 0.18% decline from the previous day. The overall cryptocurrency market volume in 24 hours was $53.52 billion.

During this time, the following were the best cryptos to buy:

MEMAG, a brand-new mobile gaming guild, is building an ecosystem for top-tier gaming and rewarding community members for their efforts and participation. It aspires to become the leading mobile gaming guild in Web3, pushing the boundaries of the Play-to-Earn (P2E) industry. They will create engaging and compelling video games by utilizing playable NFTs.

In real life, the community will be able to stake, trade, and receive rewards. Users can earn GEMS tokens by winning games and completing tasks. Then, after exchanging them for native MEMAG tokens, users can sell them on open marketplaces.

Furthermore, the network recently revealed details about its much-anticipated giveaway, in which one investor will receive $100,000 in MEMAG crypto tokens. Investors who own at least $150 in MEMAG may be eligible for up to 24 free raffle entries. After completing a task, the investor receives each entry.

Although the date of the $100k giveaway draw is unknown, it is possible that it will take place soon after the presale.

MEMAG tokens are in stage 3 of the presale and cost $0.013. It will reach Stage 4 in four days, rising to $0.016, a 23% increase.

Furthermore, in the first three weeks of the presale, it raised more than $1.55 million. It implies that you can benefit from investing early in order to maximize your profits.

Fantom is a DAG smart contract platform that offers developers decentralized financial (DeFi) services via its customized consensus algorithm. The network claims to have reduced transaction times to under two seconds and plans to use its coin FTM to address issues with smart-contract platforms. Fantom announced the launch of the Ecosystem Vault on January 20.

The Fantom Foundation, a non-profit that oversees the development and promotion of the Fantom blockchain, has announced the launch of its Ecosystem Vault initiative. It would provide funding for Fantom blockchain-based projects.

The fund aims to empower network builders by providing a decentralized method of supporting projects, concepts, and achievements based on community feedback.

Furthermore, the project is an on-chain fund backed by Fantom transaction fees of 10%. Lowering the FTM burn rate and diverting the resulting 10% to the vault made it possible.

Currently, Fantom (FTM) is trading at $0.477 with a 24-hour volume of about $425 million. Within the last 24 hours, the crypto asset has seen a 2.08% dip in price which places it at rank 40 on CoinMarketCap with a market cap of around $1.3 billion. Fantom (FTM) has a total supply of 3175 million coins, with 2772.9 million currently in circulation.

On the technical front, the FTM/USD pair is trading with a bullish bias and gaining support around the $0.4550 level. On the upside, Fantom is likely to target the next resistance level at $0.4998.

On the upside, a bullish breakout of the $0.4998 level could trigger a breakout toward $0.5420. The RSI and MACD indicators are currently in a buying zone, so we can expect FTM to continue trading in a bullish manner.

On the lower side, an upward trendline-driven support level of $0.4550 is leading the FTM price toward the $0.4200 level.

Fight Out is a new platform that has generated a lot of buzz thanks to the presale of its native cryptocurrency, FGHT. Its unique Move-to-Earn (M2E) concept appears to be the answer crypto enthusiasts are looking for to get away from their routines and take care of their health.

The initiative provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity to generate income through an innovative M2E method. It is based on broad functional strength and encourages goal-oriented exercise. It would aid in attracting new customers.

LBank Exchange and BitForex have already listed the cryptocurrency. Furthermore, in the first week of April, FGHT will be listed on centralized cryptocurrency exchanges (CEX) for $0.0333.

According to the Fight Out website, there are only a few hours left for investors to purchase tokens at the minimum presale price of 0.0166 USDT. When the presale expires on March 31, the price will rise to a maximum of 0.0333 USDT.

The FGHT presale has so far raised an impressive $3.5 million, indicating a high level of investor interest. Furthermore, the presale has sold out incredibly quickly in recent months.

Polygon is the first Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development platform that is well-structured and user-friendly. The initiative aims to solve scalability issues on multiple blockchains in order to promote the widespread use of cryptocurrencies.

Polygon‘s native tokens, known as MATIC, are Ethereum-based ERC-20 tokens. MATIC can be used as a settlement currency within the Polygon ecosystem as well as for payment services on the platform. Fractal, a gamer-focused NFT platform, will be featured on Polygon.

On January 24, the company announced that it has begun to support NFT-powered games on the Ethereum sidechain network. Fractal will incorporate Polygon blockchain technology into its Web3 gaming platform, according to Polygon Labs.

Polygon will also provide Fractal’s F Studio product suite, which includes the NFT launchpad, marketplace, competitions, developer SDK, game launcher, and Sign-in with Fractal service. Polygon is now available in three games, with more on the way.

As of today, the current price of Polygon stands at $1.17 and has seen a 24-hour trading volume of $1.1 billion. Compared to yesterday’s price, it has gone up 8.20%. In terms of ranking, Polygon is now in 10th place on CoinMarketCap with a market cap value close to $10 billion.

On the technical front, the MATIC/USD pair is trading with a bullish bias, having breached the resistance level of $1.0630. Closing of candles above the $1.0630 level can expose MATIC toward the $1.3000 level. On the daily chart, MATIC has closed “three white soldiers,” signaling a strong bullish trend in MATIC.

C+Charge is developing a full peer-to-peer (P2P) payment system for electric vehicle charging stations. Each user will be given a CCHG utility token to use in their electronic wallet to pay for EV charging.

By awarding NFT-based carbon credits, the network will also encourage users to engage in more environmentally friendly behavior. Furthermore, the network has partnered with Flowcarbon to provide app users with GNT digital tokens. Customers will not be charged any additional fees because the software uses a blockchain-based payment system.

C+Charge’s peer-to-peer (P2P) payment system is now complete. CCHG is currently trading at $0.013. It also raised $410K out of a total of $2.080 million.

Furthermore, the presale has 63 days left. The first CEX will go live on March 31, 2023. It will benefit the ecosystem, and the token’s value will skyrocket.

