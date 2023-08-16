Verizon “Fuels the Love” in Salt Lake City – Verizon









Part of the company’s #ACallForKindness campaign which aims to make the world a kinder place, one act at a time

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – It started out to be a terrific Tuesday for 31 customers at Basin Markets Sinclair Station in Salt Lake City’s downtown area when they were surprised with a free tank of gas as part of Verizon’s “Fuel the Love” campaign, recently. Salt Lake City joins Kansas City ,Dallas, Cincinnati, Las Vegas, Madison, Portland, Phoenix, Indianapolis and Tampa as locations where Verizon, the network America relies on, has surprised and delighted people all in the name of kindness.

"The power of these unexpected random acts of kindness are impactful to the people in the local communities,” said Steven Keller, Consumer Vice President with Verizon’s Consumer Group. “During each and every retail experience, our V Teamers get the opportunity to make a difference in our customers’ lives. I hope events like Fuel the Love will motivate and remind people to be kind and pay it forward.”

While Verizon is helping people save money directly at the pump in these select locations, it’s also making sure people know the value that comes with being a Verizon customer each and every day. For instance:

Those looking to switch can take advantage of the new Welcome Unlimited plan – our best unlimited price ever for unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network. Plus, switch the whole family. Keep your phones and get $960 for four lines. You can learn more at: verizon.com/plans

With Verizon Visa® Card, card holders can earn 4% in rewards on gas purchases at any time – all year round! When an eligible Verizon Wireless customer applies and is approved for the Verizon Visa Card, the new card holder gets a $100 statement credit applied to their credit card bill – after making their first purchase using the card within the first 90 days. Learn more at: verizon.com/verizonvisacard

Verizon’s 5G Get More and 5G Play More unlimited plans come with streaming services included (like Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+) saving customers on services they may already pay for.

Subscribers of Verizon’s premium unlimited plans (Get More, Play More, Do More) qualify for Verizon Home Internet starting at $25/month with Auto Pay. You can learn more at verizon.com/home

Verizon will not be promoting its Fuel the Love events in advance, but will share pictures and information from each of them after they take place. You can learn more about the #ACallForKindness campaign and join our pledge at verizon.com/kindness.

