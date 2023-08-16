Investment Platform Luno Expands Its Cryptocurrency Offering – Fintech Finance









March 29 2023

Luno, the global investment app committed to providing a safe and secure platform for people to buy, store and explore cryptocurrency has today announced that it is adding two more crypto investment opportunities to its platform – Avalanche (AVAX), available from today and Polygon (MATIC) which will be available later this spring.

From today, customers can buy, sell and store AVAX on the Luno app and website, alongside its existing cryptocurrency offerings, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Luno is committed to rigourously vetting the coins we list to focus on security and potential application to empower customers in their investment opportunities.

Avalanche is a decentralised, open-source proof of stake blockchain with smart contract functionality that is designed to be faster and cheaper than Ethereum, processing over 4,500 transactions per second. MATIC is a “layer two” or “sidechain” scaling solution that runs alongside the Ethereum blockchain – allowing for lower transaction costs. This means that both AVAX and MATIC are more scalable than other coins and appeal to developers who are looking for a cheaper platform to build on.

AVAX and MATIC are the latest cryptocurrencies that Luno is adding to its portfolio, following the additions of Chainlink (LINK), Uniswap (UNI), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) in 2022. It comes following a survey of over 6,800 Luno customers, the majority of which wanted to easily invest in AVAX and MATIC. As the crypto market matures, it will emerge as an essential part of a balanced long-term investment strategy.

Sam Kopelman, UK Country Manager at Luno, commented, “At Luno we believe that empowering our customers in their investment decisions is important. That’s why we are giving them access to two more large-cap altcoins as an opportunity to further diversify their portfolios. Through our regular conversations with customers, we know that there is a need for a new and sensible approach to crypto, which is why we undertake such a rigorous process before adding assets to our exchange. These thorough processes allow us to provide our customers with the safe and trusted crypto experiences that they’re asking for.”

Luno conducts a thorough and rigorous process when adding assets for customers to invest in or trade, based on stringent technical and legal criteria. This process is not intended as an endorsement of a particular asset, or its potential as an investment. Before investing in any cryptocurrency, Luno recommends that customers should always do their own research and exercise good judgment. That’s why the Luno investment app is designed so that every customer has easy access to all the information they need in order to make the best decision for themselves.

“Much of the recent attention around the market has focused on short-term swings, which actually distracts from its long-term investment potential. By adding these coins to our platform, we are giving users the chance to explore more of what crypto has to offer should they wish to,” concluded Kopelman.

