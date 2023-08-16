LOUD aaspas Valorant Settings (2023): Crosshair, Configuration, Keybinds and Sensitivity! – The Sportsrush









Adnan Juzar Kachwala

|Published February 20, 2023

LOUD aaspas is one of the best Valorant players in the world currently. Today we will look at what makes him the most feared Jett.

aaspas was instrumental in LOUD’s victory against NRG recently. The match was the best Valorant match we have seen this year. With both teams giving it their all in Overtime for the third map, something had to give. We saw aaspas lead his team to victory supported by cauanzin and tuyz. However, today we will look at the Valorant settings for Brazil’s top duelist.

Code: 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0b;0;1b;0

LOUD’s performance is still as consistent as when Pancada and Sacy were on the team. LOUD has replaced Optic as the most consistent team; which is saying something. Aaspas should get a lot of credit for this consistency.

The lower sensitivity helps with stability which is the opposite of aaspas’s playstyle. His flicky and quick playstyle is designed for a high sensitivity but he makes it work for him.



Aaspas previously played on a higher resolution but switched to a lower one to get more frames. A duelist needs to see every pixel in every frame properly. That is why a higher FPS count is the key to fragging consistently. We recommend staying on a relatively lower resolution so you can get a higher FPS.

Those are all the settings that make aaspas the most feared duelist in VCT. You can experiment around with his sensitivity and settings to see what makes him tick. For more crosshair and Valorant settings content, stick around at The SportsRush!

About the author

Adnan Juzar Kachwala

Adnan Kachwala is a writer at The SportsRush. He likes to indulge in everything from Gaming to Movies, Finance to Cooking, and beyond. He prefers to spend his spare time reading books, playing video games, or watching Shroud videos on YouTube. A huge fan of wrestling, he has more than 500 hours played on WWE 2K14.

Copyright: © RU Sport Private Limited. All rights reserved.

