Cronos (CRO) Gains with AWS Partnership and PancakeSwap … – Analytics Insight

The winners and losers keep changing places in the crypto market. For example, PancakeSwap (CAKE) has become the top loser this week, and Cronos (CRO) has joined the top performers. TMS Network (TMSN) is retaining its position as a market favorite among the latest decentralized platforms.
TMS Network (TMSN) is the first decentralized crypto platform to trade derivatives without using fiat money. Users can connect their wallets to TMS Network (TMSN), and start trading instantly.
The STP (straight through processing) functionality of TMS Network (TMSN) ensures that the traders directly deal with liquidity providers instead of being routed through the desk. This makes TMS Network’s (TMSN) platform faster, and lowers transaction fees.
The commission revenue-sharing model by TMS Network provides a passive income to $TMSN token holders for the trading volume generated on the platform. This feature, along with the trading lessons and voting rights, is attracting many investors to TMS Network (TMSN). The value of TMS Network’s (TMSN) native token went from $0.004 to $0.085 during the presale. Analysts predict that TMS Network (TMSN) token will further climb up the graph. Buy TMS Network (TMSN) tokens today to get a 30% deposit bonus (limited period offer).
Cronos (CRO) has signed a partnership with AWS (Amazon Web Services). Amazon announced this deal on the 26th, stating it wants to expand in the crypto market, and will work with Cronos (CRO). Cronos’ (CRO) price went up by 8% immediately after the announcement. Soon, Cronos (CRO) gained 15% in a single day. The price of the Cronos (CRO) token went to $0.07573 before slipping downward again. However, Cronos (CRO) is still gaining on the 27th morning with a 2.44% increase in 24 hours. April has been good for Cronos (CRO) after the crash in March. Though Cronos (CRO) is still below the $0.079 mark, analysts predict it might break through in the coming days. This new development with Amazon is likely to push Cronos (CRO) close to $0.079 instead of holding it around $0.065. The crypto market is excited with Amazon’s entry into Web3 and NFT market.
PancakeSwap (CAKE) is falling toward its 52-week low around the $2.5 mark. The price of the PancakeSwap (CAKE) token crashed by a whopping 13.2% in April. Reports predict that this decline is due to the ‘mass unlock’ on the PancakeSwap (CAKE) smart contract, leading to a 4% reduction of the protocol’s TVL. This development occurred after PancakeSwap’s (CAKE) integration of V3 liquidity pools with Ethereum and BNB Chain. Julian Hosp, the CEO of PancakeSwap (CAKE), said this is a good move as the yield is adjusting to being realistic and healthy. PancakeSwap (CAKE) has been bearish for a long time. This trend was enhanced after PancakeSwap (CAKE) broke the ascending support last month. PancakeSwap (CAKE) has $2.5 and $2.0 as its support levels, and $3.4 and $3.9 as its resistance levels. Towards the end of April, PancakeSwap (CAKE) was priced at $2.643, losing 2.80% in the last 24 hours. The trading volume is down by more than 52%.
