Disney Plus Schedule May 15-21: New TV & Movies – ComingSoon.net









By Tudor Leonte

The final episodes of A Small Light are headlining the Disney Plus schedule for May 15-21.

On Tuesday, May 16, Disney Plus will release the last two installments to A Small Light a few hours after the biographical drama series finale on National Geographic. Written by Joan Rater and Tony Phelan, the 8-part show follows the Anne Frank story from the perspective of Miep Gies, a young Dutch woman who hid the Frank family from the Nazis during World War II. In fact, Gies found Anne’s famous diary, where the young Jewish woman documented her life under Nazi persecution while hiding in an Amsterdam attic.

A Small Light stars Bel Powley as Miep Gies, Liev Schreiber as Otto Frank, Joe Cole as Jan Gies, Amira Casar as Edith Frank, Billie Boullet as Anne Frank, Ashley Brooke as Margot Frank, and Noah Taylor as Dr. Friedrich Pfeffer, among others.

“The powerful, eight-episode limited series tells the remarkable story of 20-something secretary Miep Gies (Bel Powley), who didn’t hesitate when her boss Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber) asked her to hide him and his family from the Nazis during World War II,” reads the logline. “For the next two years, Miep, her husband Jan (Joe Cole) and several other everyday heroes watched over the eight souls hiding in the secret annex. It was Miep who found Anne’s diary and preserved it so that she and Otto could later share it with the world.”

The project hails from ABC Signature together with Keshet Studios. Rater and Phelan also serve as showrunners and executive producers, with Susanna Fogel attached to executive produce and directing multiple episodes.

Check out more streaming release schedules below:

source








