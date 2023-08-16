iOS 16.3 lets users add lock screen widgets to a classic wallpaper – 9to5Mac

With iOS 16, Apple introduced a new lock screen for the iPhone that lets users customize it with different widgets, font styles, and even multiple wallpapers. However, the update removed classic iPhone wallpapers, and users who still had one of them before installing the update were unable to customize it. But that has changed with iOS 16.3.

Although Apple doesn’t mention it in the release notes for iOS 16.3, the latest update to the iPhone operating system lets users add widgets to a classic wallpaper, but only if you still have it. You can also change the font style.

Previously, when the user tried to customize the lock screen with a classic wallpaper that came with a version prior to iOS 16, the system would warn that the lock screen couldn’t be customized and the user would have to choose a new wallpaper. With this change, iOS asks the user if they want to add a new wallpaper or customize the current one.

Here’s what the message says:

Customize Current Lock Screen

Customizing the current Lock Screen replaces the current Home Screen wallpaper. Adding a new wallpaper keeps the current wallpaper and creates an additional one.

Unfortunately, Apple still doesn’t give users the option to choose from other classic wallpapers with iOS 16. And if you remove your classic wallpaper, it can no longer be added back. Due to the new lock screen, which has animations and images that interact with the clock and widgets, the iOS 16 wallpapers are no longer static images. Instead, they are rendered in real time.

But if you want to download these classic wallpapers from older iOS versions to your device, we still have the image files available here:

