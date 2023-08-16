5 Hilarious crosshairs to try out in Valorant Episode 6 – Sportskeeda









Valorant has gained immense popularity in recent years. With the release of Episode 6, players can now enjoy new features, maps, and characters.

One of the game’s most exciting aspects is the freedom it gives users to customize their crosshairs. A crosshair is a targeting reticle that helps you aim at your enemies. This article will explore five hilarious crosshairs you can try out in Valorant Episode 6.

The Disco Ball Crosshair is fun and unique and will make you stand out. This crosshair features a disco ball in the center of the screen. It’s a lighthearted crosshair that can add a bit of whimsy to your game.

Crosshair Code:

0;P;o;1;f;0;0t;10;0l;4;0a;0;0f;0;1t;4;1o;6;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

The Pac-Man Crosshair is a throwback to the classic arcade game of the same name. This one features Pac-Man in the center of the screen, with his mouth open and ready to chomp on your enemies.

Crosshair Code:

0;c;1;P;c;4;o;1;m;1;0b;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

The Heart Crosshair is a cute and charming option that will appeal to players who love all things romantic. It places a heart in the midpoint of the screen. It’s a playful crosshair that can add a bit of romance to your game.

Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;6;o;0.1;m;1;0t;5;0l;3;0o;1;0a;0.7;0f;0;1t;1;1l;5;1o;0;1a;0.7;1m;0;1f;0

The Cat Crosshair is a hilarious one that will appeal to cat lovers. This crosshair features a cat in place of your usual graticule. It’s an entertaining option that can introduce humor to your game.

Crosshair code: 0;P;c;8;h;0;d;1;b;1;z;3;f;0;m;1;0t;10;0l;0;0v;3;0g;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;9;1v;0;1g;1;1o;3;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

The Alien Crosshair is for players who love sci-fi and horror. This spooky choice features an alien ship in the center of the screen. It’s creepy but not without some mystery.

Crosshair code:

0;P;c;8;b;1;t;1;o;0.699;z;2;a;1;0t;1;0l;7;0v;4;0o;2;0a;1;0s;1;0e;1;1t;3;1l;4;1v;1;1o;2;1a;0;1s;1;1e;1;u;EF2366;d;0;h;1;0g;1;1g;1;0f;0;1f;0;0m;0;1m;0;0b;1;1b;1;m;0

Overall, there are many entertaining crosshairs that you can try out in Valorant Episode 6. Whether you prefer a lighthearted crosshair like the Disco Ball or a spooky option like the Alien, there’s something for everyone.

It’s important to note that while these choices may be entertaining, they should not negatively affect your gameplay. Crosshairs are essential for aiming at your enemies, and any customizations to them should not hinder your ability to do so. Before trying out any of these, test them in-game to ensure they do not impede your aim or visibility.

In addition to these five hilarious alternatives, many other creative and unique choices are available in Valorant Episode 6. Experiment with different shapes, sizes, and colors to find a crosshair that suits your playstyle and preferences.

To access the crosshair customization menu in Valorant, click “Settings” and then select “Crosshair.” From there, you can choose from various presets or create a custom one to add fun to your Valorant gaming experience.

