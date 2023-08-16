$100 Billion Game-Changer: Crypto Could Be Heading Into Its Biggest Week Ever After Wild Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polygon And Solana Price Swings – Forbes

Bitcoin
Subscribe now to Forbes’ CryptoAsset & Blockchain Advisor and successfully navigate the latest bitcoin and crypto market crash
The bitcoin price had rocketed by 50% since the beginning of 2023 but stalled out and crashed back, wiping away $100 billion from the combined ethereum, BNB
Now, fears are swirling around whether Silvergate, the crypto bank once described by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried as a major game-changer for the industry, is teetering on the verge of collapse—with one short-seller predicting the bank will implode this week.
It’s in a brutal bear market that you need up-to-date information the most! Sign up now for the free CryptoCodex—A daily newsletter for traders, investors and the crypto-curious that will keep you ahead of the market
Bitcoin took a big leg lower this week, dragging down other major cryptocurrencies ethereum, BNB, … [+]
”I would be very surprised if the bank is open next week,” veteran short seller Marc Cohodes told The Block following a long-running Twitter campaign against the California-based company.
Silvergate, which reported a $1 billion loss for the fourth quarter, has seen its share price crash by around 95% over the last six months.
On Friday, rating agency Moody’s downgraded Silvergate’s deposit rating after the bank said it would delay its annual report and warned over “its ability to continue as a going concern.”
“The recent news regarding Silvergate’s failure to file a report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on schedule, and Galaxy Digital and Coinbase’s decision to cut ties with them may have fueled fear amongst investors that the company’s bankruptcy is imminent,” Yuya Hasegawa, crypto market analyst at Tokyo-based Bitbank, said in emailed comments.
Crypto heavyweights led by major exchange Coinbase
“Silvergate’s death spiral is going to be rough for crypto,” venture capitalist Adam Cochran posted to Twitter. “I don’t think retail investors realize how much market maker money moved around quickly via SEN, and how many crypto exchanges were/are banking with them.”
Sign up now for CryptoCodex—A free, daily newsletter for the crypto-curious
The bitcoin price fell sharply this week as traders and investors balked at the news that Silvergate … [+]
Silvergate, along with rival Signature Bank
“Life as a crypto firm can be divided up into before Silvergate and after Silvergate,” FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was once quoted on the company’s website.
In the aftermath of FTX’s shock explosion last year, investors withdrew over $8 billion from Silvergate while the bank is also being probed by U.S. authorities over its links with FTX and sister trading company Alameda Research.
Home Latest News $100 Billion Game-Changer: Crypto Could Be Heading Into Its Biggest Week Ever...