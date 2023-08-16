Pink-tastic iPhones coming to town! Apple plans a vibrant twist for upcoming iPhone 15 line-up – Economic Times









Apple Watch Ultra 2 speculated to release this year, might come with 3D printed parts

First edition Apple iPhone 4GB model, unveiled by Steve Jobs in 2007, fetches over $190k at auction

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 line-up speculated to feature significant battery boost: Report

Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday asked the Supreme Court for another 15 days to complete its investigations and submit a status report on the allegations made by US short-seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group.

Retail inflation shot up more than expected to a 15-month high of 7.4% in July as soaring vegetables fired consumer food inflation to 11.5%, the highest since January 2020.

Financially stressed quick commerce startup Dunzo has held talks with its debt investors to restructure the terms of the credit so that the company can avail some of its cash lying in the bank to clear pending dues to vendors and staff salary arrears stretching to two months, sources aware of the discussions said.

ETPrime stories of the day

U-turn: Why Maruti reversed a decision taken years ago and acquired Suzuki’s Gujarat plant

Your doctor’s prescription may soon have a mix of long chemical names. And that is worrying.

Joel Greenblatt: This Gotham knight’s magic formula has a slice of Warren Buffett’s value investing.

POWERED BY

Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher (DT8S, Silver, Inbuilt Heater)

8%

OFF

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6″ (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803TXIN

31%

OFF

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30SC4, Metallic Silver, with Starter Kit)

27%

OFF

Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours, Removes 99.97% Airborne Pollutants, 4-Stage Filtration with True Hepa Filter(White)

20%

OFF

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier

44%

OFF

GoPro HERO9 Action Camera with Free Enduro Rechargeable Battery – Waterproof Action Camera with Touch Screen 5K Video 20MP Photos 1080p, Dual Screen (2 Year Warranty on Camera)

48%

OFF

Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Motion Sensor Control, Black)

48%

OFF

Trending Now

Hot on Web

In Case you missed it

Top Calculators

Top Searched Companies

Top Commodities

Top Prime Articles

Top Definitions

Top Story Listing

Top Market Pages

Top Slideshow

Top Videos

Private Companies

Follow us on:

Find this comment offensive?

Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action

Reason for reporting:

Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.

Log In/Connect with:

Will be displayed

Will not be displayed

Will be displayed

Stories you might be interested in

source







