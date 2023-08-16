Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen 2023) has clearer sound – Gadget Flow









Upgrade your nightstand with the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen 2023) smart display. It has improved speakers with deeper bass than its predecessor’s. Plus, with even more functionality, it helps your mornings run smoothly.

-Has a 5.5″ display, letting you see the news and weather quickly, view cameras, make video calls, stream music, and more.

-Offers improved speaker quality, giving you clearer vocals and deeper bass. Music, podcasts, and audiobooks are about to become much more dynamic.

-Gives you speedier Alexa responses, helping you manage lights, music, your home’s temperature, and more before you even get out of bed.

-The built-in camera lets you check in on your family, pets, and home while you’re out.

-Lets you make hands-free video calls to others who have an Echo Show or the Alexa app.

-You can turn the home screen into a digital photo frame with Amazon Photos.

We love the sustainable materials!

