9 Exciting New Features Coming to WhatsApp Mobile App and Web – TechCabal









Betonmobile.ru reports that WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has a few updates coming soon that users are sure to love. Here’s what you need to know about them, along with links to download the WhatsApp mobile app and Web version for Android, iOS, and Windows Phone operating systems! We expect these features to roll out on all platforms in the next few months, so get ready now! Some of these features are what users have been asking for a long time and they finally added some of them. Without further ado let us take a look at the new features

One of the new features is called disappearing messages. Unlike other apps like leon betting app download from the Google play store, this feature will make it so that your messages self-destruct after a certain amount of time. This is a security feature that could help you avoid any potential embarrassment in case someone takes screenshots of your chat.

There’s also a new type of status update called Moments. You can use this kind of post to share pictures with your friends on Facebook-style timelines. And finally, there are now desktop web apps for both Windows and Mac computers which makes it easier than ever to keep in touch with family and friends while at home or work! The desktop version is much more secure than using a phone browser as well as faster because everything loads faster. You can even create polls for discussions and watch YouTube videos without leaving the app!

New chat backgrounds will be available for download soon. In the meantime, you can upload a photo from your phone’s gallery. This is a great way of adding personality and creativity to your chats. You can also choose from a range of stickers that show emotions or represent things like the weather. What’s more, if someone sends you an emoji as part of their message on WhatsApp, it’ll automatically pop up as an icon in your text input field next time so you don’t have to copy it.

One of the first things that we’re excited about is how much easier it will be to find people you want to talk with. When you type a name into the search bar, WhatsApp will return recent conversations with that person. You’ll also see their profile picture and name, so you can tap on the chat head icon in order to send them a new message. It’s one-stop shopping for those of us who have a lot of contacts!

We think this change will be especially useful for those times when you’ve been chatting back and forth with someone but can’t remember who they are or what they look like (or both). This way, when you find them in your list of contacts, you’ll know exactly where they came from. The improved search is coming soon to WhatsApp mobile app and web.

You may soon be able to type up to 3,000 characters in a WhatsApp status update, which is more than double what you’re currently limited to. This feature will be available on both the mobile app and the web, so you’ll be able to share all those feelings with your friends no matter where they are. You can also send an audio clip or video right from within a chat.

Plus, messages that have been delivered but not yet read will now show a blue dot next to them instead of a green one. This is just one of many updates coming soon that make it easier for users like you and me to communicate with each other in new ways. We want to provide you with the best experience possible on our platform and these changes will help us get closer to achieving this goal.

This is a fun, expressive new feature that lets you bring even more life to your messages. For example, let’s say you want to send a sticker expressing excitement or surprise – in addition to a variety of animated stickers we have today, there’ll soon be many more similar options added daily by our community of users. And if someone shares one with you that you really like, all it takes is a simple tap and hold on it in your conversation thread before sharing it elsewhere with friends!

You can use them just as easily in Group chats too. We hope these animated stickers will bring an extra bit of fun and personality to everything from conversations with family and friends through business chats with colleagues.

You can now chat with yourself on the WhatsApp mobile app or the web. All you have to do is type a message, click the arrow next to your name, select ‘Add Self’, then enter the other number. You’ll get a notification when your ‘chat’ partner replies. This way you can stay in touch with friends who don’t live nearby, coordinate a group dinner or watch a movie together while chatting in real time. Plus, it’s an easy way to share more than just text! Click Send Media below the chat box and choose photos, videos, or voice notes from your camera roll.

Group chats are one of the most popular features on WhatsApp. But what if you want more control over who can see your photos? With this new update, you can choose to share your profile photo only with a select group of people. This way, if you don’t feel comfortable sharing your latest selfie with everyone in the chat, you can use it as a way to say hello or send a quick message without revealing too much.

You’ll need to be using the latest version of the app for these changes to show up – if you’re not, head over to the play store now and update the app. When you’ve done that, go ahead and tap on the 3 lines at the top left corner of your chat window. Once there, tap on Profile Photo. From there, tap Add Profile Photo followed by Only show my profile photo followed by adding a list of contacts whose phone numbers or usernames (in alphabetical order) you want to see your pictures. If they’re blocked from seeing anything else, they won’t be able to see your images either!

Starting today, you will be able to forward media files with a caption on WhatsApp. This is one of the most requested features for the app, and we’re happy to announce that it’s now available. To send a forwarded media file, just tap on the camera icon in the top right corner of any chat window and then tap ‘Photo/Video.’ From there, you can pick a photo or video from your camera roll or take a new one using your device’s camera.

Once you’ve selected your desired media file, tap ‘Share’ in the top left corner of your screen. From here, select who you want to share this media with by choosing their name from your contact list. Next, type out a caption for this media before tapping the green button in the bottom-right corner of the screen labeled ‘Send’. You’ll notice that at the bottom of your chat window, under the text box where you typed out your message, there are now two buttons: an arrow pointing up and an arrow pointing down.

These buttons let you know if other users have taken screenshots while they were viewing this media file and which direction they took them in (the arrows point to where screenshots were taken). If someone has taken a screenshot, then their username will appear next to these buttons too.

We’re pleased to announce that the new blur tool is coming soon. This powerful feature lets you quickly edit your images using a simple, slider-based interface. Here’s how it works:

1. Select the blur tool from the toolbar at the top of your screen or in the bottom right-hand corner of any photo you’re viewing in your camera roll. 2. Drag either side of the slider to adjust the amount of blur applied. 3. Tap Done when you’re satisfied with your results, or tap Cancel if you want to start over again. We can’t wait for this new feature to be released in a future update!

We are excited to announce that this new update is going live soon. The new features will help you save time, improve your productivity, and connect more easily with the people that matter most.

source







