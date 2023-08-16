Google wants to give you the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro for free – Android Police









Trade in your old iPhone or Galaxy phone to save up to $900 on the Pixel 7 series

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are among the best Android phones you can buy right now. They look similar to their predecessor, but Google has refined almost every aspect of these phones to deliver an overall better experience. If you have been looking to get your hands on the latest Pixel phones for a while, you can now practically get one for free. As a part of its early holiday deal, Google is offering trade-in discounts of up to $900 on the Pixel 7 Pro and up to $600 on the Pixel 7.

You can get the Pixel 7 or the Pro model with an eligible device trade-in without spending a dollar from your pocket. You will get the best values on newer flagships like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, both of which will get you a $900 trade-in discount. Last year's Pixel 6 Pro will get you a $600 discount, which means you will only have to pay $300 to upgrade to the newer model. You can take advantage of Google Store's 0% APR financing and pay the remaining amount over 24 months. The deal on the Pixel 7 Pro is even better than what Best Buy was offering last month.

Google did not reinvent the wheel with the Pixel 7, but there was no need to. With improved cameras, the next-gen Tensor G2 chipset, and Google's wonderfully feature-filled software, the Pixel 7 earns its price tag again this year.

The trade-in values on other devices are on the lower side, but they are still better than usual. Surprisingly, Google will only give you $590 towards the Galaxy Z Fold 3, while the iPhone 13 will get you a $600 credit. You will get the best trade-in values for flagship Galaxy S devices and iPhones, clearly indicating Google is targeting a specific set of customers. This trade-in offer from the company is even better than what it offered after the launch of the new Pixels.

Check out the trade-in values for some popular phones spanning the last couple of generations below:

Interestingly, Google is ready to pay you $600 for the iPhone 12 that launched in October 2020, while the 2021's Galaxy S21 Ultra only gets you $540.

Google's Pixel 7 Pro refines the Pixel experience after the 6 Pro's initial stumbles last year, improving stability and taking the camera prowess to new levels with image fusing and 4K60fps video on all cameras. 30W fast charging and Pixel's addictive features like automatic Call screening and Pixel recorder help make the Pixel 7 Pro an alluring phone even as an iterative update.

Google has fixed the trade-in issues with its online store that affected selected customers who pre-ordered the Pixel 7. So, your experience trading in your old phone should be much better now. And with all the money you save, consider ordering some of the best Pixel 7 accessories.

