How much will Luna Classic be worth in 2025? – Analytics Insight

Are you thinking of holding Luna Classic in case of a price breakout?
You’re not alone. Luna Classic rocketed back into the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap in September. Taking everyone by surprise, the LUNC market cap grew from $570 million to $3.2 billion in the space of two weeks.
Had Luna Classic held on to a market cap of $3+ billion it would be a firm top 20 cryptocurrency once more.
Will Luna Classic recover once more? Will LUNC be a winning investment for your crypto portfolio?
Let’s take a look at price predictions for Luna Classic in 2025.
The price of Luna Classic in December 2022 is $0.00013.
But Twitter, Reddit and other forums are full of talk about LUNC recovering to a price of $1. It’s an attractive prospect. It would mean a 751,000% price increase – enough to turn a $100 LUNC investment today into $750,000 within two years.
So how likely is it?
There are two paths LUNC can take to reach $1: by market cap, or by burning tokens.
Let’s take a look at each.
Here’s the implied market cap Luna Classic would require to hit the following price increases at the current token supply:
As you can see, it would be practically impossible for Luna Classic to reach a $6 trillion market in the next 24 months. SUch growth would make LUNC six times larger than the entire crypto industry at present.
The crypto industry is predicted to be valued at $4.5 trillion by 2030. So even if Luna Classic becomes a top 10 cryptocurrency in the next two years, there’s not enough money in the industry to give LUNC a $6 trillion market cap.
A $60 billion market cap that gets LUNC to $0.01 – or 1 cent – could be more possible. It’s a bigger market cap than BNB and USDC at present, but in the event of a bull market it could happen. At the all-time high, the BNB market cap hit $109 billion.
But of course, this would require LUNC to be one of the most attractive assets in crypto.
Burning Luna Classic means reducing the required market cap figures you saw above.
Say the community burns 30% of all Luna Classic tokens currently in circulation. That then reduces the implied market required to reach 1 cent by $20 billion. Such a successful burn rate would no doubt help draw huge investment to Luna Classic.
Unfortunately, Luna Classic is way off track.
After the burn rate was cut in October from 1.2% down to 0.2% of each LUNC transaction, the monthly burn rate fell from 18.8 billion LUNC to 9.2 billion LUNC in November. At this rate, it would take at least 20 years to burn 30% of the LUNC supply if things stay the same.
Compare this with hit altcoins like EverGrow, which burned 1% of its supply in November.
EverGrow is the fastest-burning crypto token after it launched an NFT marketplace – LunaSky – which sends 100% of its revenue to burn EverGrow. There’s a 2% burn tax on each transaction. All this puts EverGrow on track to burn about 30% of its circulating supply by 2025.
The price pumps are expected to be dramatic.
You can read more about EverGrow here: https://evergrowegc.com/
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight are sponsored articles, written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
