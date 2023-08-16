Android will deeply integrate Google’s Bard AI technology – Gizchina.com









The integration of artificial intelligence into our daily lives has been a significant focus for tech giants like Google. In recent years, Google has made great strides in AI development. And one of its most innovative creations is the Google Bard AI. This generative AI has proven to be highly advanced and can compete with other chatbots like ChatGPT and Bing.

Initially, Bard was released as a public waitlist preview, and using it was limited to the dedicated website only. However, in recent months, Google has been making considerable efforts to integrate Bard and other LaMDA-based technologies into its popular services. This includes auto generated drafts in Gmail, advanced text generation features in Google Docs, and automatic replies generated by AI in Google Messages. These integrations have resulted in improved productivity for users.



Bard can be used on Android through a web browser. But it’s not as integrated as GPT-4 in Microsoft Edge with Bing. Google noticed and plans to add a home screen widget for Bard. This will make it easier for Android users to access it.

According to rumors, the Bard widget will soon be introduced on Android by adding a dedicated home screen widget. This move will make the AI even easier to use for Android users. It is unclear whether Made by Google AI will be integrated into the Google Search app or released as a standalone app. Regardless, this represents a significant step forward compared to the current limited availability of using it via the web platform.

The functionality of the home screen widget is not yet clear, but it is likely to offer more than just a shortcut to starting a new conversation with Bard. In fact, some people hypothesize that the widget could suggest conversation topics and allow direct access to the corresponding app.



The Bard widget will only be available on Pixel devices at first. But there is talk that Pixel device owners might be able to skip the waitlist. We might even eliminate the waitlist altogether. Although the widget is exclusive to Pixel devices initially, it might become available to all Android users later.

Google is planning to share several announcements about artificial intelligence during this year’s Google I/O 2023 conference, which takes place on May 10th. The event will coincide with the official debut of the Pixel 7a and the new Pixel Tablet. With this in mind, Bard will likely become a focal point for Pixel devices in the coming weeks.

In conclusion, the integration of Bard into Android’s operating system will be a significant step forward for artificial intelligence technology. Google wants to integrate its AI into its popular services. They will introduce a home screen widget that will make Bard more accessible to Android users. At first, only Pixel devices will have the widget. But eventually, all Android users will have it. Google is focusing on AI development, and Bard is a critical focus for the company. It may be part of even more services in the future. People are excited about the Google I/O 2023 conference on May 10th. They want to know more about Google’s plans for artificial intelligence.

