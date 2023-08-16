Everything You Need to Know About Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – How-To Geek









Imagine this: Netflix, but with video games. That’s pretty much what Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is, and it’s awesome.

At $14.99 per month, is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate worth adding another subscription service to your rotation? For the most part, it depends on which games you like to play and how often you play. Here’s a full breakdown of everything you need to know before making the decision to subscribe.

It seems like there’s a subscription for everything nowadays. With classics like Netflix and more niche subscriptions like Meowbox, Hunt-A-Killer, or Puzzle Exchange, it’s difficult to decide where your money should go. If you love playing video games, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate should definitely be a subscription you consider throwing your money at.

For people who subscribed to both Live Gold and either of Xbox’s Game Pass plans for PC or for Xbox, an all-in-one plan had been highly requested for a while. Finally, Microsoft answered the multitude of requests with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Put simply, Game Pass Ultimate is a combination of all the services Xbox has to offer, specifically Game Pass for Xbox or PC and Xbox Live Gold. Ultimate gives users the best possible video gaming streaming service mixed in with the ability to experience multiplayer games online with friends, all for a single monthly fee of $14.99. By comparison, both Xbox Live Gold and either Game Pass plan for PC or Xbox each cost $9.99 every month.

With an Ultimate subscription, you gain access to over 400 games to play on your PC, Xbox console, phone, and tablet. Imagine Netflix, but instead of downloading and streaming movies and TV shows, you’re downloading and streaming video games.

The ability to download games directly to your PC or console is what makes this subscription such a steal. Of course, if you’re playing a game on your phone or tablet, you’ll be streaming it and utilizing the integrated cloud, but in most cases with your PC or console, you can download games. This translates to less buffering and lag, making your overall experience more immersive and enjoyable.

There are currently more games you can download through Ultimate than there are games you can stream via the cloud. However, Xbox Cloud Gaming is in its beta stage right now, working out all the kinks and making cloud streaming an awesome experience. By streaming a game instead of downloading it, you can save valuable space on your computer’s or console’s hard drive, and you can play a new game right away without having to wait for it to download. If you have an Xbox One, streaming versus downloading also allows you to try out some current-gen Xbox Series X/S games.

Gaining access to over 400 video games to explore may seem like reason enough to subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate, but there are even more perks that make subscribing a no-brainer. Most notably, you’ll be able to play any title from Xbox Game Studios on the day it releases, and occasionally get early access to select games.

Then, after a game has been out for at least 90 days, you’ll receive up to 20% off the game’s retail price if you decide you want to own it outright. For game add-ons, you’ll get a 10% discount. Sometimes, you’ll even receive free game perks, like weapon or character skins.

Plus, Game Pass Ultimate gives you an EA Play membership—a video game streaming service specifically for EA games—that you can use on both PC and consoles. While Game Pass for PC grants you an EA Play membership for PC, there’s no equivalent option on Game Pass for consoles.

Just like Xbox Live Gold or either standalone Game Pass subscriptions, you can use your subscription wherever you sign in. Your Ultimate subscription is tied to your Xbox profile specifically, not to a particular PC, console, or smartphone. So if you wanted to sign in on your own PC and your family member’s PC, you could both reap the benefits of an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, but only the signed-in profile would earn any possible achievements.

If you opted for solely PC Game Pass or Console Game Pass, it would cost $9.99 per month. Or, you could bundle the two and snag some extra features with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which costs $14.99 per month. Right now, new subscribers can try out their first month for only $1, and then every month that follows would be regularly priced at $14.99 monthly.

If you’re a current subscriber to Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass for PC or Console, and you decide you want to upgrade to Game Pass Ultimate, any money you’ve already paid won’t go to waste. Instead, that prepaid money for another subscription will essentially migrate toward Game Pass Ultimate until it’s all used, up to a max of 36 months’ worth.

This process is automatic as well. As soon as you decide to sign up for Ultimate, any existing subscriptions to other Xbox services will automatically be migrated to your new Ultimate subscription along with any prepaid time. Keep in mind, any prepaid subscriptions you convert to use with Game Pass Ultimate cannot be refunded or converted back if you ever want to cancel Game Pass Ultimate.

In the Frequently Asked Questions section on Xbox’s Game Pass Ultimate Upgrade page, there’s a conversion table that outlines how many days of Game Pass Ultimate your prepaid subscriptions for Live Gold and Game Pass for PC or Console. The webpage states that conversion rates can change, but at the moment, here’s what you can get for your prepaid subscriptions:

You’ll have access to any games within Game Pass Ultimate as long as you’re a paying subscriber and the games are currently in the service’s catalog. As of this moment, there are 460 games playable on Xbox consoles and 447 games playable on PC. 434 of these games are playable on both PC and console.

Console games can be played on the Series X/S or the Xbox One, though you’ll find some legendary Xbox 360 titles and a few original Xbox games within the service. Then, PC games can be played on any computer—desktop or laptop—that’s powerful enough to handle the game. When you’re browsing through available games in the Xbox app on your computer, and you select a game, you’ll see a message estimating your computer’s performance with whatever game you clicked on.

On both console and PC, you’ll find popular titles like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Sea of Thieves, and ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition. There are also classic indie titles to explore, including Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition, Bugsnax, Forager, Gang Beasts, Goat Simulator, Stardew Valley, Inside, and more.

Because many games that release for Xbox consoles typically release at the same time for Windows computers, there aren’t a lot of PC-specific games within Game Pass. All of the Age of Empires games, Offworld Trading Company, An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire, Europa Universalis IV, Exapunks, Quake II/III Arena/4, Expeditions: Rome, and a few others.

Looking at games that are available on consoles but not PCs, the list is also quite short. Most of the games available through console but not PC are games that were originally released on Xbox 360, though certainly not all of them. Most notably, you’ll need a console to play Batman: Arkham Knight, Dante’s Inferno, Army of Two, CrossfireX: Operation Catalyst, Battlefield 1943, and three titles in the Banjo Kazooie series.

With the EA Play membership included with your Game Pass Ultimate subscription, there are quite a few popular titles from Electronic Arts (EA). If you only want to be able to access EA games from your PC, you could probably get away with subscribing just to Game Pass for PC. However, if you want to play EA games from your Xbox console, you’ll need to subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate. Or, if you were just interested in playing EA games, you could simply subscribe directly through EA for only $4.99 per month.

For better or worse, EA has made a name for itself in the world of video games. Some people can’t stand the company in general, while others remain fans of longstanding franchises. A few popular franchises include The Sims, FIFA, Madden NFL, Need For Speed, Mass Effect, Dirt, Crysis, and Battlefield. Of course, that’s just scratching the surface. There are a ton of other legendary titles from EA, both old and new.

No matter where you play your games—on PC, on a current- or last-gen Xbox console, or on a smartphone or tablet—you can earn achievements that’ll display within your Xbox account. If a game has possible achievements, you’ll be able to see them by clicking on a game and scrolling down on its page. That said, not every game lets you earn achievements. For example, Forager has 103 earnable achievements on Steam but none currently through the Xbox app.

If you’ve ever experienced the wonders of cloud storage, especially for school projects through Google Docs, Sheets, and similar tools, then you know how awesome it is to hop from one device to another and have everything sync up. Xbox employs this same tactic with its streaming Game Pass Ultimate plan kicks into gear. You could start playing a game on your PC, move to your Xbox console, move to your phone, and then back to your PC—all without needing to manually save or sync anything.

Because Game Pass Ultimate incorporates Live Gold into the subscription, the service copied everything that worked with multiplayer modes. Every game that has a multiplayer mode makes it easy to connect with your friends, whether you’re local or countries apart.

Microsoft doesn’t adhere to any set schedule for adding new games and removing outdated ones. You’ll see a warning if a game is about to leave the service, so it’ll never come as a complete shock to you if something you wanted to play disappears. To make room for all the new games, Microsoft simply has to remove games that aren’t getting nearly as much play time as other games. When you open up the Xbox app, you’ll usually see a section of games that have newly reached the service, beneath the heading “Recently added.”

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available in 41 countries across the world, but not all of its features are supported in every one of those countries. You can subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate and benefit from most of its perks in these countries:

However, not all of the countries listed above support the cloud gaming feature that comes with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. The 28 countries that currently support Ultimate and its cloud gaming feature for PCs, consoles, smartphones, and tablets are:

Perhaps the most important question to ask when researching the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service is whether or not it’s worth it. More specifically, is Game Pass Ultimate worth it for you? Objectively, Ultimate is a fantastic service that’s more than worth it for the sheer amount of awesome games you get in exchange for such a low monthly fee.

You don’t own the games you download through the service, but the more popular games seem to stick around for longer, giving you ample time to try them out. Plus, if you find a game that you absolutely can’t risk living without, you get 20% off the title, or possibly a better deal if you add the game to your wishlist and watch it. Plus, even if you only played a single game every month through Ultimate, you know that you’ll only be paying $14.99 for the game, no matter what it is.

That said, all the perks and awesome features I’ve mentioned are meaningless if you don’t play video games often enough or none of the games available on the service interest you. If you’re unsure about the service, it only costs $1 your first month, and that’s plenty of time to gauge how often you’re playing and which games look interesting to you.

Truthfully, I’d find it hard to believe that anyone couldn’t find something that looks interesting to them on Game Pass Ultimate. Once you find a title you love, it’s easy to rack up the in-game hours.

