Is MrBeast a huge Jujutsu Kaisen fan? Viral TikTok post debunked – PINKVILLA

MrBeast is a popular YouTuber whose videos have always kept him in the limelight. The content creator is yet again in the public eye after a recent TikTok post that shows he is a possible fan of the Japanese manga series named Jujutsu Kaisen. The TikTok in question showcases a scene from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga that focuses on Mahoraga and Sukuna’s struggle during the Shibuya incident.

“I love getting to reread fights on TikTok,” reads one of the comments on the post. MrBeast responds, “Same.” However, the video was later squashed by the users and proved to be fake.

Since MrBeast had previously commented on PewDiePie’s cosplay as a Jujutsu Kaisen character, fans have assumed that he liked the first season of the anime. Given his latest comments on TikTok about how much he likes to reread manga fights, it would be difficult to conclude whether he is actually a fan of the series. This means the news is fake and MrBeast is not a true fan.



Though the news was rubbish, it was enough to send fans into a frenzy over social media. One user commented, “Ain’t no way mrbeast just casually reading JJK and watching them edits bruh.” Another person wrote, “I knew he liked the first season since he commented on pewds’ cosplay but damn didn’t expect him to read the manga seriously warra goat.” A third person wrote, “hopefully he will be on the ride when s2 appears.” A fourth person commented, “Jk is finally gonna beat the mid allegations with this one.”



Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, is a renowned YouTuber with over 130 million subscribers and the fourth most popular social media influencer on the site. He is primarily known for posting videos of games and pricey stunts. Since 2017, he has garnered a lot of attention, after one of his videos went viral and received tens of millions of views. He has been dating Thea Booysen for over six months, and the two are frequently spotted jetting off on vacations together.



