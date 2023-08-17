Customer Service Jobs & Career Opportunities – Verizon









Opportunity to use your problem-solving and people skills. Being the best part of a customer’s day. Flexible work schedules. Here’s where everything comes together. Answer the call, plus grow your own career in a collaborative work (from home) culture.

Are you a self-starter? If so, this fully remote opportunity could be a great fit for you. In this role, you’ll use your solution-finding and technical skills to save the day for our customers.

If you love using your tech skills to solve problems, join the team supporting our business and government customers. In this hybrid role, you’ll have flexibility to work both remotely and on-site. Best of both worlds.

Our Customer Support team is the heart of our business. Making connections and saving the day for our customers one call at a time. And if that’s not rewarding enough, our perks are pretty great too. Say hello to your perfect role.

We’re invested in you. Ready to pursue your ambitions and grow your career? We’ve got you covered. Our total rewards package includes up to $8K/year in tuition assistance, 401(k) savings plan with company match, 8 weeks parental leave, 50% off your Verizon wireless service and more.

Even if you’re not a V Teamer (yet), we’d love to keep you in the loop. We can’t help it—connection is kind of our thing. So be sure to sign up to become part of our network.

source







