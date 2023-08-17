Valorant Not Opening On Windows 11: How To Fix – TalkEsport









Valorant is currently one of the most popular competitive shooters out there with millions of active players tuning in to the title each day. With the growing player base of Valorant, many users are also encountering various issues while attempting to play the game.

The TPM 2.0 error is one of the most recent errors that users across the world are reporting to have encountered and luckily, it can be easily solved by a few methods.

If you’re facing the TPM 2.0 error yourself, then we have you covered. Here’s what you need to do to fix the error and play your favorite competitive shooter once again.

There are many causes for the error. They range from a small glitch at the launch of the game to an inconsistency in the game’s installation. Check out the table below to find the most likely reasons for the error you’re encountering.

Restart the Game

This is the first step and simplest solution to the problem. If you’ve tried to launch the game and receive an error saying ” Valorant failed to launch,” then you could try closing the dialogue box and attempting again.

Also, you could try restarting your computer and the internet before launching the game as an administrator. It is possible to right-click the game and choose Run as Administrator. If you suspect that the problem is minor and caused by the startup the issue should be resolved when you restart the game, and then run the game as administrator.

Turn on Secure Boot

To fix the TPM 2.0 Valorant error, simply follow these steps:

Once done, you’ll have access to the BIOS which will help you eliminate this issue. Make sure that your BIOS is in advanced mode and TPM is enabled on your computer before advancing to the next step.

Run Valorant in Compatibility Mode

Update Windows and Graphics Card Drivers

It’s possible that the graphics drivers on your computer are either out of the current or have bugs. Some players say Valorant won’t launch because their graphics drivers are old. So update your graphics card driver manually or automatically.

In the event that you are unsure about which graphics card:

To run the command prompt, use the Windows key and R. (this will open up a “Run” window).

After entering dxdiag, press the Enter key.

Choose the Display tab from the menu.

When you have determined the type of graphics card you possess, you may return here to get the relevant drivers for it:

AMD: http://support.amd.com/en-us/download/auto-detect-tool

NVIDIA: http://www.geforce.com/drivers

Valorant is a 5v5 first-person shooter developed and published by Riot Games in June 2020. It is currently available to play exclusively on PC, with a mobile version currently in the works.

Keep following TalkEsport for similar useful guides, latest news and all updates involving Valorant.

