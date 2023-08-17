How to Fix the “Roblox Needs to Quit” Error on Windows – MUO – MakeUseOf









This dreaded Roblox error appears when even the game isn’t sure what went wrong. Fortunately, there are some Windows-based fixes you can try.

Has Roblox crashed in the middle of gameplay and displayed an error message that reads, "An unexpected error occurred, and Roblox needs to quit. We're sorry"? Unfortunately, this means Roblox has failed to identify the cause of the game's crash.

There could be several possible reasons why this error occurs, such as high stress on your system hardware, interference from Roblox cache, third-party extensions and antivirus programs, using cheat software, and more.

If Roblox frequently crashes with this error and bothers you, here are some fixes and checks you can use to resolve the issue.

First, perform the following basic checks and fixes, as they may resolve the problem instantly:

Overstressed system hardware can cause Roblox to crash. To check that, monitor the resource consumption during gameplay via Task Manager and observe if any component's usage spikes to 100 percent.

There are several ways to go about this; the most straightforward is to use the Windows split screen (snap windows) feature, which allows us to split the screen into two halves and run different applications simultaneously. Hence, follow our guide on how to enable or disable Snap Layouts in Windows to make sure the Snap Layouts feature is enabled.

Once you have ensured that, follow these steps to analyze resource consumption:

Examine whether any of the components' usage rises to 100 percent when the game crashes. If that is the case, that component is under severe stress, which causes Roblox to crash. To resolve the issue, reduce stress on the component so Roblox can efficiently use the resources it needs without overloading it.

Apply the fixes covered in our guide on how to fix high CPU usage when gaming if CPU usage spikes to 100 percent. Refer to our guide on how to fix spikes in GPU usage if the GPU gets too stressed. Similarly, if high RAM consumption causes the game to crash, refer to our guide on reducing RAM usage for solutions.

Hopefully, once you remove the extra burden, Roblox will be able to use the required resources more efficiently and will no longer crash. In contrast, if Roblox crashes even when none of your system components are under full stress, the problem may lie elsewhere. In that case, apply the remaining fixes.

Having corrupted temporary Roblox data, referred to as cache, can also cause the Roblox to crash, especially if you haven't cleared it in a while. So, clear the Roblox cache in both your browser and Windows. To clear the Roblox cache on Windows, follow these steps:

To clear cookies for Roblox on Chrome, Firefox, or Edge, follow our guide on how to clear cookies for a specific website.

If the error occurs when running experiences from the Roblox website, especially right after launch, the browser extensions could be to blame. To ensure that isn't the case, disable any Roblox extensions you use to enhance Roblox's user interface, disable security extensions, or any other extension you think could interfere with Roblox.

Refer to our guide on how to disable or remove extensions in different browsers if you aren't familiar with the process.

The Roblox Microsoft Store app is considered more stable and less prone to errors than the Roblox website launcher, which launches experiences from the web. Some users who experienced crashes while using Roblox were able to resolve the issue by switching to Roblox's Microsoft Store app.

Based on the possibility of this switch resolving the problem, install the Roblox Microsoft Store app and use that for some time to check if it fixes the crashing issue.

Running Roblox in compatibility mode has resolved the crashing issue for some users. Therefore, you should configure the game to run in compatibility mode and see whether that fixes the problem. Follow these steps to do this:

If none of the above fixes work and Roblox crashes frequently, your last resort should be reinstalling the Roblox client. This will ensure that corrupt client installation does not cause constant crashes. Don't forget to remove the previous installation before beginning the reinstallation process.

Refer to our guide on different ways to uninstall apps in Windows and uninstall Roblox using your preferred method. Afterward, go to the file path "C:/Users/username/AppData/Local" after entering your username, find the Roblox folder, right-click it, and select Delete. This process will remove all remnants of the old Roblox installation.

After that, go to Roblox's website or the Microsoft Store, depending on the Roblox application you want to install, and install it.

Seeing Roblox crash repeatedly without apparent reason can make us lose our cool. Hopefully, the above fixes will help you find the root cause behind the error and fix it. In turn, Roblox will run smoothly and will not crash. Not only will the above fixes help resolve the issue, but they will also improve Roblox's performance.

Shan Abdul is a Senior Writer at MUO. Having used Windows for over a decade, he’s accumulated plenty of experience with the OS. He’s been writing on a variety of Windows topics for over three years, incorporating his expertise to teach readers how to get the most out of their Windows devices and resolve issues with the operating system.

