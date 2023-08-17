How to Download and Install Msixbundle and Appx/Appxbundle … – MUO – MakeUseOf









Get your Microsoft Store apps directly from the source with these tips.

The new Microsoft Store on Windows 11 works great for the most part. But, for the times it doesn’t, Windows lets you sideload Microsoft Store apps in appx, appxBundle, msixbundle app files on your computer.

You can download the appx or msix package from the app developer’s website, GitHub, or directly from the Microsoft Store server using third-party utilities. Here we show how to download appx/appxbundle and msixbundle package files from Microsoft Store and install them on your Windows computer.

Adguard is a third-party web service and an online link generator for Microsoft Store. It makes it easy to download appx and appxbundle files from the Microsoft Store for sideloading them on your Windows computer.

To download appx, appxbundle or msixbundle using Adguard:

Fiddler Classic is a network tracking and monitoring tool to log HTTP(s) traffic from web browsers and installed apps. You can use this app to track Microsoft Store network when downloading an app to your computer. Then use the URL as a direct download link to download appx, msixbundle, and appxbundle files using any web browser.

To generate a Microsoft Store app downloading link using Fiddler:

To install the downloaded appx, appxbundle, or msixbundle file, you can use PowerShell or the App Installer.

In an ideal situation, you can double-click on the app file package to install it on your Windows computer. However, if that does not work, you can sideload the apps using PowerShell and the official App Installer. Here are the three ways to install the appxbundle and msixbundle file packages on Windows 10 and 11.

You can install some appx, appxbundle, and msixbundle files like you would do with any .exe file. Follow these steps to sideload and install Universal Windows Platform apps.

Unfortunately, this installation method does not work always. You are likely to run into errors like this app package is not support installation. What you can do instead is try to install the app using the App Installer app or PowerShell. You can use PowerShell to install apps not signed by Microsoft Store.

Microsoft offers an official App Installer to sideload Windows 10 apps. However, this app installer also works on Windows 11. If you encounter an error when sideloading apps using the convention double-click method, the App Installer will do the trick.

Make sure to create a restore point before installing App Installer. Once installed, you may not be able to uninstall the app. And it can also fiddle with Windows PowerShell’s ability to sideload apps.

To install App Installer:

You can use Windows PowerShell to sideload Microsoft Store app on Windows. This is an efficient way to sideload apps on multiple computers or when you get an error while running the msixbundle or other package files.

To install appx, msixbudnle, and appxbundle apps using PowerShell:

In addition, if you want to install a non-Microsoft Store app file package, you may also need to enable Developer Mode to install UWP apps from third-party sources.

To enable Developer Mode on Windows 11

Thanks to the built-in sideload support on Windows, you can easily install Microsoft Store and non-store apps on your computer. Adguard and Fiddler handle the important aspect of allowing to download app package files for sideload.

