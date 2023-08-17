‘A Small Light’ New Episode Release Schedule: Hulu & Disney+ – Disney Plus Informer









The most recent Disney+ Original limited series to grace our screens is “A Small Light”, a heartening and true tale centered around Miep Gies, a key figure in providing shelter for Anne Frank and her family amidst the Nazi occupation in Amsterdam.

But when exactly do new episodes come out?

The first two episodes of “A Small Light” will be released on the National Geographic channel in the United States on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 9/8c. The episodes will then release on May 2nd on Hulu and Disney+ in the United States, and on Disney+ in many countries including the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia the following day.

Disney has announced that National Geographic’s “A Small Light” will begin streaming on Disney+ in Canada on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Hulu will release new episodes of ‘A Small Light” on the following days:

“A Small Light” will follow the usual Disney+ release schedule with new episodes dropping at 12:01 am PT, 8 AM in the UK, and 9 AM in most other European countries. Disney+ Originals will always be released at 12:01 Pacific Time, -8 hours behind GMT.

”A Small Light” is a limited series that will consist of eight episodes.

Based on an inspiring true story, Miep Gies (Bel Powley) was young, carefree and opinionated — at a time when opinions got you killed ― when Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber) asked her to help hide his family from the Nazis during WWII. Without hesitation, Miep agreed. For the next two years, she and her daring and devoted husband, Jan (Joe Cole), with several other everyday heroes, watched over the Frank, van Pels and Pfeffer families hiding in the secret annex.

You can view the trailer below:



“When we first heard the remarkable story of Miep Gies we were gripped and deeply moved. We were also convinced that this limited series about an everyday superhero – one that most people around the world have never heard of – needed an unprecedented rollout,” said Carolyn Bernstein, EVP, Scripted and Documentary Films, National Geographic. “We are determined to bring A SMALL LIGHT to the largest global audience possible and hope this ambitious rollout across multiple networks and streaming platforms allows audiences to fall in love with and be inspired by Miep just as we have.”

Told with a modern sensibility, A SMALL LIGHT shakes the cobwebs off history and makes Miep’s story feel relevant, forcing audiences to ask themselves what they would have done in Miep’s shoes; and in modern times, asking if they would have the courage to stand up to hatred. Some stood by; Miep stood up.

Additional cast includes Amira Casar, who plays Edith Frank, mother to Margot and Anne; Billie Boullet, who portrays Anne Frank; Ashley Brooke, who plays Anne’s older sister, Margot Frank; Andy Nyman as Hermann van Pels, Caroline Catz as Auguste van Pels, Rudi Goodmanas Peter van Pels and Noah Taylor as Dr. Fritz Pfeffer, who all hid in the annex with the Frank family; Eleanor Tomlinson as Tess, Miep’s best friend; Sally Messham as Bep Voskuijl, Ian McElhinney as Johannes Kleiman and Nicholas Burns as Victor Kugler, Miep’s coworkers; and Liza Sadovy as Mrs. Stoppelman, Laurie Kynaston as Casmir and Sebastian Armesto as Max Stoppelman.

