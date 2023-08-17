Verizon to offer new yellow color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus – Verizon









NEW YORK – Verizon will offer the new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adding even more color choices to the iPhone 14 lineup, with incredible battery life, a powerful dual-camera system for pro-level photos and videos, superfast 5G Ultra Wideband and groundbreaking safety capabilities including Crash Detection.

Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow beginning Friday, March 10, with availability on Tuesday, March 14.

Verizon has two amazing limited-time offers to get you up and running with Apple products, on us. Save up to $1,000 on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max with select trade-in on select 5G Unlimited plans1. Or, get iPhone 14 Plus as low as $10 a month for 36 months (0% APR, $899.99 retail) with a new line — no trade-in required2. What’s more? If you buy any iPhone 14, you get an Apple Watch SE and iPad (9th Generation) on us. A service plan is required for Apple Watch SE and iPad (9th Generation). Plus, switchers get a $200 Verizon eCard after they sign up3.

Also, for a limited time and while supplies last, get 25% off Apple MagSafe chargers. If you are looking to upgrade your music game, you can also get $50 off Beats Fit Pro earbuds when you buy any new iPhone or Apple Watch4.

For complete pricing and details, please visit verizon.com on March 10 at 8am ET.

1 Up to $999.99 (128 GB only) device payment or full retail purchase w/new smartphone line on 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone (all lines on account req'd on plan) plan req'd first. Less up to $1000 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply. Watch/Tablet: Up to $459.99 device payment purchase w/new line on eligible plan req'd per watch/tablet. Less up to $459.99 promo credit per device applied over 36 mos; 0% APR. All promo credits for phone/watch/tablet offers end if eligibility req's per device are no longer met. Limited time offer.

2 $899.99 (128 GB only) device payment or full retail purchase w/ new smartphone line on One Unlimited for iPhone (all lines on account req'd on plan), 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More or 5G Get More plan req'd. Less $539.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

3 $200 Verizon e-gift card (sent w/in 8 wks) w/port-in. Less $719.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

4 New iPhone or Apple Watch purchase req’d. Excludes pre-owned phones. Limited time offer. While supplies last. Terms may apply.

