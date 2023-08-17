Crypto Price Predictions: Avalanche (AVAX), GALA (GALA), And … – Techpoint Africa









This article is a Brand Press post. Brand Press is a paid service for brands that want to reach Techpoint Africa’s audience directly. Techpoint Africa’s editorial team doesn’t write Brand Press content. To promote your brand via Brand Press, please email [email protected]

Crypto faced an existential crisis as regulators shut down crypto banks. But despite this coordinated attack, digital assets continue to rip to the upside. Investors have woken up to the dangers of fractional reserve banking, and digital assets provide the solution. Analysts have highlighted Avalanche (AVAX), GALA (GALA), and Uwerx as three of the potential largest gainers in 2024 and have given price predictions for all three.

Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction

Avalanche (AVAX) is one of the older Layer one blockchain originally launched to rival Ethereum (ETH). Avalanche (AVAX) delivered more affordable transactions and faster throughput, and as a result, DeFi enthusiasts flocked to the Avalanche (AVAX) ecosystem. Avalanche (AVAX) recently partnered with Amazon Web Services to make running an Avalanche (AVAX) node easier, and is one of the few Layer one blockchain that derivatives exchanges such as GMX (GMX) have chosen to deploy on. A testament to the technical capacities of the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain.

Analysts expect Avalanche (AVAX) to trade between $30 and $34 in 2024. Avalanche (AVAX) currently trades at $16.51 following an explosive week across markets but still has more room to rally.

GALA (GALA) Price Prediction

GALA (GALA) is a project targeting GameFi. The GALA (GALA) team features a roster of talented game developers, and GALA (GALA) plans to host several AAA games on its platform. Many venture capital investors are backing the GameFi narrative, and many of these entities already hold GALA (GALA) in their portfolios.

GALA (GALA) currently trades at $0.037, with analysts expecting GALA (GALA) to trade between $0.65 and $0.81 in 2024. However, some analysts believe this price estimate is too conservative for GALA (GALA).

Uwerx (WERX) Price Prediction

Uwerx is a new crypto presale entrant in the blockchain space and one that will launch a decentralized freelancing marketplace on the Polygon (MATIC) blockchain. Uwerx has caught the attention of analysts, its perfect market fit to address and the need for a blockchain solution in the freelance industry

Uwerx has plans to disrupt the entire industry by building an improved platform from the ground up, starting with its open presale. The Uwerx platform will have several advantages over market incumbents, such as personalized matching for freelancers and employers, built-in collaboration tools, built-in dispute resolution services, and transparent pricing. These features and the fact that Uwerx will reduce the average service fee paid by freelancers have led analysts to predict that millions of workers may adopt Uwerx within six months of the platform launching.

Uwerx: Disrupting Freelance

Presales bring great opportunities. Solidproof and InterFi Network have audited Uwerx, the protocol will lock liquidity for twenty-five years following the end of the presale, and everything points to a fantastic launch. The WERX token is available for $0.00995 in the initial presale phase, and analysts predict that WERX will trade between $1.40 and $1.80 in 2024.

