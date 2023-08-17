PancakeSwap Launches Trading Reward Program for Loyal Users – BSC NEWS









By offering opportunities through a series of lucrative campaigns, PancakeSwap is providing its loyal users with an unmatched trading experience.

Multichain DEX PancakeSwap has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Trading Reward Program. This program aims to provide loyal PancakeSwap users with an unparalleled trading experience by offering enticing opportunities. Through a series of captivating campaigns, PancakeSwap will reward Pancake Profile holders, users with fixed-term CAKE staking positions, and high-volume traders.

Participants in the Trading Reward Program can earn up to 5% trading fee rebates in CAKE while benefiting from the lowest trading fees in the decentralized exchange (DEX) space.

With fees as low as 0.01%, PancakeSwap V3 proudly boasts the most cost-effective trading environment among all DEX platforms.

The PancakeSwap team is committed to providing the community with a cost-effective trading environment, ensuring that users can maximize their earnings and capitalize on trading opportunities.

To kick off the Trading Reward Program, PancakeSwap is introducing its first campaign, specifically catering to Pancake Profile holders and users with fixed-term CAKE staking positions. Users who fall into either of these categories are eligible to earn up to 5% trading fee rebates on 18 eligible PancakeSwap V3 trading pairs.

For more information on how to participate in the Trading Reward Program, visit the PancakeSwap blog.

This exciting initiative aims to further enhance the trading experience for PancakeSwap users, offering them lucrative incentives and a competitive edge in the DEX market.

PancakeSwap is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) built on BNB Chain and available multichain on Ethereum and Aptos. It offers users various features such as Liquidity Pools (LPs), swapping, yield farming, Syrup Pools, an Automated Market Maker, Initial Farm Offerings (IFOs), an NFT profile system, and other tools. In addition, the protocol helps users make the most out of their crypto assets by trading, earning through yield farming, and winning via lottery, prediction, and NFT collectibles. With the highest trading volumes in the market, PancakeSwap is the leading DEX on BNB Chain.

Website | Twitter | Medium | GitHub |

The primary goal of Shibarium is to address the pressing issue of scalability, reducing transaction costs and making Shiba Inu more accessible to a wider user base.

Shiba Inu, the meme-inspired project, has officially launched its highly anticipated Shibarium mainnet. This move marks a significant step forward for the Shiba Inu ecosystem as Shibarium has finally emerged from the shadows after a testing phase that engaged millions of users and gave birth to 21 million wallets.

Buckle up #SHIBARMY 🛸 Shibarium is officially live and ready to explore: https://t.co/56VsqOa2jt

The development addresses scalability, one of the most pressing challenges the Shiba Inu ecosystem faces. Ethereum's notorious gas fees have long been a pain point for users, and Shibarium aims to alleviate this concern by drastically reducing transaction costs.

Shibarium leverages an architecture similar to that of Polygon's success story. The chosen validator, Heimdall, runs on the Tendermint consensus engine, while Bor, the block production node, runs on the Ethereum Virtual Machine. In addition to enhancing user experience within the Shiba Inu ecosystem, this strategic infrastructure promises to offer efficiency and reliability.

This will reportedly make using Shiba Inu more cost-effective and open the doors to a wider audience of crypto enthusiasts.

With the launch of Shibarium, the Shiba Inu project looks to leap towards broader adoption of Shiba Inu and other tokens within its ecosystem. Shiba Inu's lead developer, the pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama, hinted at the platform's growing popularity before the mainnet launch.

According to a screenshot posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), over a hundred companies are already developing on Shibarium.

Builders on #Shibarium 👀🔥🔥🔥

既にこんなに多くのプロジェクトが集まってる!!#SummerOfShibarium pic.twitter.com/rn3PZvTkpV

Beyond the mainnet, Kusama unveiled a roadmap packed with promise. The Shiba Inu team is working on an array of projects, including a decentralized exchange (DEX), a metaverse, and a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace. Anticipation mounts as these projects are slated for release in the upcoming months and years, potentially enriching the Shiba Inu experience even further.

Shibarium encountered some initial setbacks during its launch, tempering initial excitement. An unsettling lock of over 1,003 ether (equivalent to $1.79 million) on Shibarium was reported after transactions got stuck in a pending state. Beosin blockchain security experts advised users to temporarily halt Shibarium activities while the issues were resolved.

According to Shibarium's blockchain explorer, there haven't been any new confirmed transactions for some time, raising concerns about the network's stability. While this hiccup was disappointing, blockchain analyst, ZachXBT pointed out that these problems are common, reassuring the community that they can be overcome.

wait, can you confirm this is real? I thought he was trolling lol

As the dust settles and Shibarium gets back on track, all eyes are on the future trajectory of Shiba Inu and its token's value. The price of $SHIB declined by 8.25% after the Shibarium launch, while $BONE fell by 15.46% and $LEASH fell by 20.6%. The recent price decline of Shiba Inu, Bone, and Leash serves as a reminder of the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market.

While the launch of Shibarium is undoubtedly a momentous stride, the elusive $1 mark for SHIB remains a lofty goal. Currently trading around $0.000009, SHIB would require an astronomical surge of over 100,000% to reach the coveted milestone.

An analysis by Finbold found that if Shiba Inu had Dogecoin's market capitalization of $10.6 billion, 1 SHIB would be worth $0.000011. This would be about 45% higher than current prices, based on SHIB's fully diluted market capitalization.

