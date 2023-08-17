Tron Price Prediction 2023-2032: Is it a Good Time to buy TRX … – Cryptopolitan









TRX, or rather Tronix, is the native crypto asset of the TRON Network.TRON is a Blockchain-based decentralized network targeting an unchained, worldwide digital content entertainment structure using distributed ledger technology and enabling straightforward and cheap data sharing. How is Tron Price Prediction making out in this turbulent crypto weather as major crypto exchanges unravel?

One of the several cryptocurrencies that experienced an all-time high during the late 2017 and early 2018 cryptocurrency craze is TRX. It may be realistic to wonder whether and when it can return there, if at all, given that it hasn’t even come close to the heights it attained back then. As with other cryptos, it is always advised to do your own research and seek investment advice whenever investing.

Like many cryptocurrencies and blockchain assets, Tron enjoys a great deal of interest not only in its immediate utility in empowering the next form of the internet – but also in its potential to bring profit to those holding it. Rest assured that a lot of development is taking place to improve the Tron ecosystem. If you encounter any issue with the system, here is a good place to look.

Today’s TRON price is $0.0745 with a 24-hour trading volume of $221,549,776 USD. TRON is down 2.04% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #10, with a live market cap of $6,672,978,745 USD. It has a circulating supply of 89,451,353,517 TRX coins and the max. supply is not available.

From the 1-day and 4-hours Tron price analysis for August 17, 2023 a slightly bullish price action, despite the bears being at the upper hand previously. Previously the selling parties overpowered the market with a greater tendency towards selling their assets. This scenario has resulted in a decrease in price levels, but today the price slightly recovered to $0.0745 value, however the selling pressure is returning again.

The daily Tron price analysis is giving the bulls a lead as the price levels slightly uplifted to $0.0745 after a strong correction observed over the past two days. This has surprised the analysts, and turned many towards the selling side, after the sudden shift in the market trend. The calculated moving average (MA) over the past week has been $0.0765 which has been going down during the past week. The average price value of the Bollinger bands (BB) is present at the $0.0773 mark.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is showing the score at 35 which has decreased to a great extent, as the past week has been unfavorable for cryptocurrency. The volatility for the candlestick chart is decreasing, as the upper band reaches the value of $0.0808 and the lower one reaches $0.0738 of level.

The 4-hours Tron price analysis is showing a sharp drop in the coin value until it stopped descending at $0.0745. The weekly analysis, however, tells that the sellers have dominated the market. Yet, today’s case has proved to be different, as the Moving Averages (MA) have lowered to $0.0756. The future trends can be negative for the buyers, as the volatility is increasing in the candlestick chart.

The RSI score is 32 in the 4-hour chart, which is hinting at the selling activity in the market. Meanwhile, the values surrounding the Bollinger bands are as follows; the upper value is at the $0.0785 mark whereas the lower value is present at the $0.0746 mark.

From the above Tron price analysis, it can be inferred that today’s trend has proved to be a little favorable for the buyers as the price levels stpped sinking over the daily chart and the price is $0.0745 at the time of writing. Both the 1-day and 4-hours price charts have been showing strong support for cryptocurrency, yet couldn’t overcome the huge blow from the bears. Currently, the decreasing price is hinting at the presence of bearish pressure at this price point.

A substantial 5,000 ETH was transferred from a Tron address to Huobi exchange, believed to be associated with TRON’s founder Justin Sun. The address, linked to Sun, withdrew 200 million USDT from Tron’s JustLend and shifted the funds to Huobi, according to PeckShieldAlert.

Tron founder Justin Sun purchased five million CRV tokens from Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov at a discounted price of $0.4 per token, spending $2 million in USDT. The deal was registered by Etherdrops, a cryptocurrency token monitoring service. This purchase came after Curve Finance suffered a $70 million exploit due to a vulnerability in programming tools.

Tron DAO and BitTorrent Chain are launching the Tron Builder Tour, a global outreach program encouraging developers to build on their blockchain. The tour includes hackathons in different US cities, inviting aspiring Tron developers to join the “blockchain bullet train” towards a decentralized future. The tour runs from July to September 2023, featuring the HackaTron competition with a prize pool, swag for participants, and the chance to win more prizes in the online HackaTron S5. Huobi Ventures, the co-host, sponsors a bug bounty of up to $2,500 for the Tron Builder Tour.

Chain Swap. Tether has revealed its intention to collaborate with a third-party exchange in order to facilitate a chain swap. The purpose behind this move is to convert 750 million USDT from the Tron blockchain to the Ethereum ERC20 standard. The company emphasizes that the total supply of USDT will remain unchanged throughout this entire process. TRON is forecasted to kick off the month with a price of $0.074, eventually reaching $0.08 by the month’s end. Throughout June, the projected peak for TRX stands at $0.1, while the anticipated minimum price hovers around $0.074.

Partnerships. DWF Labs, a leading digital asset market maker and Web3 investment firm, has announced a strategic partnership with TRON, a prominent blockchain network, in a significant move to bolster support for blockchain ecosystems. The collaboration aims to leverage DWF Labs’ expertise as a liquidity provider to enhance TRON’s ecosystem and foster its growth. This partnership marks an important milestone in advancing the development and accessibility of blockchain technology.

Metaverse Free Port. Tron CEO Justin Sun unveiled a new mission and vision for the company, aiming to create a Metaverse free port and enable global economic inclusion for the entire world population. Sun envisions TRON as a vibrant blue ocean of opportunities, providing accessible finance to everyone and serving as a compliant free port for financial services in the metaverse while adhering to local jurisdiction requirements.

Mainnet Launch. On the Tron blockchain, Tether (USDT) tokens have achieved a new record high of $46 billion, surpassing Ethereum’s $36.8 billion. This accounts for over 60% of the circulating supply of USDT. The milestone coincides with the fifth-anniversary launch of the Tron mainnet.

What’s up with the founders? Justin Sun, founder of TRON, accuses Li Wei of acquiring and selling Huobi Tokens without charge. Li Wei, the brother of the founder of the Huobi exchange, Li Lin, is at the centre of this controversy.

Trust is important to survive. Many blockchain-based digital platforms support smart contracts and in particular, Tron (TRX) provides an income stream for content creators without intermediaries. Tron (TRX) supports about 2000 transactions per second. The Tron (TRX) token value struggles to keep pace. Investors’ trust is at an all-time low, despite its higher transaction per second than Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Crypto is in legal trouble. The lack of advanced technological upgrades to the Tron (TRX) network caused a free price fall in 2021. Recent SEC suits against the founder, Justin Sun, and his companies also contribute to the already ailing Tron (TRX) value. The charges include manipulating the secondary market and selling unregistered securities.

The anticipated minimum value for TRON in 2023 is $0.088. The price might ascend to a high of $0.100, maintaining an average trading rate of $0.091 throughout the year.

Drawing from a detailed technical analysis of TRX’s previous price data, the expected minimum value for TRON in 2024 stands at $0.13. The price has the potential to climb up to $0.16, sustaining an average trading price of $0.13 for the year.

TRON is expected to touch a minimum mark of $0.19 in 2025. On the higher side, it may approach $0.22 while holding an average trading rate of $0.19 throughout the period.

Based on forecasts and technical evaluations, TRON’s price in 2026 could be at a floor of $0.27. The ceiling might be around $0.32, with an average estimate of $0.28 for the year.

From our projections and technical scrutiny, TRON’s 2027 value might hover at a low of $0.39. The maximum price value could be $0.46, with the year’s average price circling around $0.40.

For 2028, TRON’s price is predicted to settle at a baseline of $0.57. The price might peak at $0.68, with the year’s median prediction being $0.59.

Detailed technical analysis of historical TRX data suggests that in 2029, TRON might stabilize at a low of $0.84. The potential high could touch $1.01, with the mean price at about $0.86.

By 2030, the value of a single TRON token might be at a minimum of $1.22. It has the capability to reach a zenith of $1.46, keeping an average rate of $1.25 throughout the duration.

For 2031, TRON might start at a base of $1.73 and could potentially escalate to $2.13. The expected average price through the year stands at $1.78.

In 2032, the lowest anticipated price for TRON is $2.40. The price may surge up to a peak of $3.00, with the year’s average forecast at $2.49.

According to Coincodex’s current TRON price prediction, the price of TRON is predicted to drop by -11.67% and reach $ 0.068609 by August 15, 2023. Based on their technical indicators, the current sentiment is Neutral, while the Fear & Greed Index displays a score of 53 (Neutral). TRON saw 16/30 (53%) green days with a 3.08% price volatility over the past 30 days. Based on Coincodex’s TRON forecast, it appears to be a favourable time to purchase TRON.

The projected price range for TRON in 2025 is estimated to be between $0.127962 and $0.291206. If TRON hits the upper end of this estimate, its value could increase by 276.16% from its current price by 2025.

According to the TRON price prediction by Digital Coin Price, the future of TRON appears promising, with a steady increase in its value. The site’s projections for 2024 suggest that TRON’s price will exceed $0.17. As the year concludes, TRON is expected to attain a base value of $0.16, with the possibility of hitting a remarkable high of $0.19.

By 2032, TRX’s price trajectory is projected to climb beyond the $1.49 threshold. By year’s end, TRON is expected to settle at a minimum of $1.45 while still possessing the capacity to attain a maximum of $1.5.

CryptoPredictions.com’s TRON price prediction forecasts a promising outlook for TRX’s future value. In September 2023, TRON (TRX) is anticipated to commence at a price of $0.094 and conclude the month at $0.088. Throughout the month, analysts predict that the highest projected price for TRX will reach $0.121, while the lowest expected price will be around $0.0.0829.

As seen on the Tron chart, the price of Tron cryptocurrency has seen a good amount of volatility over the past years.

After spending the second half of 2019 retracing from $0.04, TRX eventually found support around the exchange rate of $0.11.

This resulted in a push higher at the beginning of 2020 as the price set a new higher high, indicating that a new bull cycle has potentially begun.

However, after peaking at $0.026 in the middle of February 2020, the Tron price got heavily rejected to the downside, destroying any bullish price prediction at the time. What followed for the price of crypto was another dump lower.

The Tron price pushed through previous support and set a new several-year low at $0.07.

The price started to slowly recover from there on, creating a bullish Tron (TRX) price action structure by the end of the year.

In September, the Tron price moved and saw a very sharp spike to the upside, resulting in a brief breakout from the significant resistance of $0.04 as it hit a new several-year high of $0.05.

During the following weeks, the crypto retraced toward the previous resistance of $0.22-$0.025 and retested it as support.

As expected by analysis of several well-known traders at the time, Tron’s price reversed from thereon. After spending the end of 2020 in a consolidation, Tron pushed higher at the beginning of February in a solid bull run, resulting in a $0.065 level being reached, beating several predictions.

It is in a bearish momentum and has an RSI index of 39. In the 4-hour chart, we can make a short-term Tron price prediction using the above technical analysis. With the reversal in the trend, the coin price has changed its bearish outlook as it is trading above the 50-day and 100-day MA, breaking out of the upper end of the Bollinger Band.

The price took a sudden hit of 7% when, on December 17, Justin Sun announced that he had been appointed as Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Grenada to the World Trade Organization, and would be stepping back from TRON. As a result, the TRON Foundation has said it has “settled to dissolve itself on July 25, 2022”.

Despite this, the Tron (TRX) price still keeps going up. Could it be that the strategic investment of an undisclosed amount in the DeFine social NFT platform is finally bearing fruits? The funding will be used to develop the first NFT marketplace in the TRON ecosystem and launch auctions soon. Or could it be that the network’s BTFS file storage system (was integrated with DeFine in September? Or TRON’s expansion into the NFT ecosystem with APENFT is operating successfully? Or was some other strategy hatched by Justin Sun?

Now, let’s look at the long-term Tron price prediction for the upcoming years and remember that these Tron price predictions are not investment advice.

Tron (TRX) was created by tech entrepreneur Justin Sun in 2017. The TRON project funds were raised through an Initial Coin Offering (ICO), with a subscription of funds reaching 70 million. This was one of the largest ICOs and increased cryptocurrency popularity even further.

Today, Tron has grown into one of the largest cryptocurrencies with over $5.4 billion in capitalization, while the 24-hour trading volume exceeds $250 million.

At first, TRX ran on Ethereum’s ERC-20 blockchain as it offered a quick and easy solution for running the peer-to-peer network. Later on, the developers of Tron switched the blockchain to their custom-made solution.

The blockchain used proof of stake mining and validation consensus algorithm and was one of the first cryptocurrency projects to implement this solution.

One of the primary use cases and benefits of the TRX platform is the support for content creators and artists by providing ownership over the content they create.

This is done by storing and tracking the information about created content and its use on the blockchain.

Therefore, content creators can directly track how their creations are used and their reward for producing them. The middleman is eliminated, and content creators get paid instantly.

Some of the core applications that the TRON ecosystem aims to provide include:

The Tron foundation is the governing body of the Tron blockchain. They aim to popularise and further develop the blockchain. Based in Singapore, they ensure that the TRX blockchain is regulated and complies with laws. Tron, Justin Sun, is still the Tron foundation leader and is listed in the Forbes list of 30 under 30 in Asia.

In 2018, a popular peer-to-peer torrent-sharing network – BitTorrent, announced that the TRON Foundation had acquired them to use TRX tokens to incentivize and reward network users. This created massive interest for the token, and it soon exceeded a $1 billion cap.

Several other projects and development phases have since been launched, with the most notable ones being the Odyssey, which created a system for incentivizing content creators. Further development phases – Great Voyage and Apollo-enable content creators to build their brands and issue personalized initial coin offerings to raise funds for their projects.

Plans to develop the ecosystem align with Star-Trek and Eternity phases. Star-Trek is set to launch in mid-2023, and Eternity in late 2025.

Therefore, we will probably see interest in Tron and blockchain itself grow even further in the upcoming years and increase the price.

Let’s look at Tron’s previous price history to understand what the future price could look like. It is a good investment if you rapidly lose money in all others.

Tron has been compared with Ethereum due to its lower fees and fast payment. When ETH was at its all-time high, a considerable amount of fees was applicable for transfer, and for this reason, people started shifting to TRON.

Tron celebrated the most significant milestones in its existence, surpassing a million active user accounts. But since then, a lot has changed because the total number of active user accounts surpassed 4 million, and it is flourishing.

Moving forward, in the first week of June 2021, there have been more than 10 million transactions recorded on the Tron blockchain. On June 14, it recorded a total of 1,049,206 transactions. That is almost triple the number of transactions recorded daily on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Factors affecting Tron’s price are the same as any other cryptocurrency – mainly, the supply and demand on cryptocurrency exchanges. More significant deals are often done off the exchanges, creating a negligible impact on the Tron price.

The coin supply naturally comes from the number of tokens released into the market every day. In the case of Tron, you can earn a mining reward by staking the coin.

As of now, staking TRX offers around a 7 percent annual yield. However, this yield will vary over time and based on market conditions.

On the other hand, the demand for Tron comes from investors who want to buy it with the expectation that its long-term value will grow. Another motivation for purchasing Tron is the ability to stake your coins, giving you an annual yield.

Staking TRX tokens also gives the power to vote on various issues that the network developers want to solve or features that they want to add. Therefore, by purchasing and staking TRX, you help ensure the TRX blockchain’s consensus mechanism.

Recently rumors of the United States and China investigating the TRON Foundation and the blockchain itself. In his Twitter account, the founder of Tron Network, Justin Sun, ensured no reasons to doubt the accusations of malpractice as the network is run as a decentralized network. Therefore, claims of centralized manipulation are of no sense since the TRON Foundation is only one of several thousands of participants.

Overall, TRX is compliant with various global regulations as any other major blockchain. This ensures the demand for TRX continues growing. Therefore, over time, the crypto market price should continue to rise over the next five years.

Over the last months, the TRX network experienced an increased interest in decentralized applications (DApps). As of now, more than 100 DApps are running on the blockchain, offering various categories of functionality ranging from exchanges to gaming and gambling.

Websites such as DappRadar offer a quick overview of the most popular ones and how many users have each decentralized application attracted over time. User count ranges from several hundred to several thousand, and this number is expected to grow further over the next 5-year period.

This raised interest in the TRX blockchain functionality, which created an additional appeal to invest in Tron. Therefore, creating extra trading volume and market growth for the cryptocurrency market.

Tron is available for trading on practically every major exchange, just like Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is one of the best-known cryptocurrencies, with a high average trading volume of more than $2 billion per day. As seen during previous bull markets of cryptocurrencies, this number is likely to grow over the next five years. Therefore purchasing crypto shouldn’t be an issue for anyone interested in trading or investing.

Tron offers several options for storing crypto. The basic one is the so-called TRON paper wallet, which involves a primary method of printing out your private keys and keeping them on a piece of paper in a place to which only you have access. This basic solution comes from earlier cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum.

Other options include Tron Android wallet, Tron IOS wallet, Chrome wallet, Exodus desktop wallet, and the commonly used hardware wallets of Ledger Nano and Trezor. This means that the Tron coin can be stored in as many different wallet options as other well-established cryptos, such as Ethereum.

TRON DAO introduced a development fund to support blockchain projects focused on AI. With AI technology gaining increased attention and experiencing growth, especially within the cryptocurrency sector, TRON DAO seeks to expedite this trend through its latest $100 million fund.

It is anticipated that TRON will soon position itself at the top list of dominating the payment sector, significantly pushing TRX’s price to the North.

Not long ago, TRON’s stablecoin USDD depegged from $1 and traded at $0.97, which built up a strong negative sentiment in the TRON community with an extended bearish consolidation ahead in the TRX price graph. However, the development team seems promising as it looks for several ways to revive the ecosystem with great enhancements to the network. It is advised to do your own research and conduct good investment advice before investing in the highly volatile market.

TRON has evolved the blockchain space to a new era as it focuses on developing the foundation of a decentralized global ecosystem, which is a crucial sector of the crypto space. TRON coin is a highly-rated cryptocurrency with massive potential for widespread adoption in the future. Much of these expectations are due to the strategic partnerships continuously secured by the TRON ecosystem in a bid to promote awareness of the platform.

An example of such partnerships is the recent collaboration with the Republic of Dominica, in which the TRON platform will be used to create fan tokens known as Dominica Coins (DMC), which serve to promote the country’s national and cultural heritage.

The Tron ecosystem is rapidly growing with new users and dApps. This results from the robustness, scalability, and low cost of the blockchain. As we transition into WEB 3, we anticipate new industry players to plug into the Tron blockchain, like Samsung.

Furthermore, the TRON network continues to attract numerous developers and users with its high throughput and low transaction fees. On the first of September, Tron’s founder, Justin Sun, announced the network had hit a new milestone, recording a total transfer value of over $5 trillion since its launch in 2018.

Tron has weathered its investors from this year’s crypto winter, and due to its high utility, it will be highly profitable in the following market bull run. The shaky performance of Tron USDD stablecoin will adversely affect Tron’s performance in the case of a crash.

Many Tron opponents and Ethereum proponents have long believed that Tron is not legitimate crypto. They have speculated on the legitimacy of Tron as a company in general after Tron openly admitted that it is going after Ethereum. ETH is the second-largest crypto by market capitalization.

However, crypto enthusiasts think that the two projects cannot be compared. They are different since the ETH developers wrote their code from scratch, while Tron might have copied and improved the code. Nonetheless, Sun said that the Tron blockchain code was written from scratch and originally in Chinese, the main thing going for TRX.

TRON may soon make a bullish reversal as the developing team is actively looking for valuable opportunities to bring to the TRX platform. If the demand for TRX stays stable or increases, and supply remains constant, TRON crypto may see a price increase in the future. With the Tron Foundation out of the way, TRX will be one of the most decentralized cryptos and can shoot up to a high of $3.05 with an average forecast price of $2.56 by 2032. You have to trade and hold TRX for a long time before getting rich due to its volatility.

Most TRON price predictions consider TRX a favorable asset for long-term investment, capable of delivering steady profits over the years. The future prices of TRON will majorly depend on the crypto market’s favorability to make it a good investment option. That said, these price predictions are not guaranteed, as various factors can influence cryptocurrency market prices. Thus, investors are advised to consult with financial market experts before making investment decisions.

By reading your favorite coins’ price analysis and daily roundups, you may keep yourself updated and better able to make a decision.

Yes, Tron is a profitable long-term investment.

You can buy Tron on Huobi global, Kucoin, and Binance.

TRX price prediction for 2032 is $2.56 on average, ranging from a minimum value of $2.49 to a maximum value of $3.05.

You can earn TRX by staking your coins and making an annual yield. For further reading on TRX mining, see our comprehensive guide: cryptopolitan.com/how-to-mine-tron/

