Forecasting Avalanche (AVAX) Journey (2023-2032) as Ethereum … – Analytics Insight

In the shadow of the late 2022 FTX collapse, Avalanche (AVAX), Ethereum (ETH), and TMS Network are charting their unique trajectories in the crypto landscape. Ava Labs managed to steer clear of the significant impact of FTX’s downfall, while Ethereum faces bearish signals amidst declining staking yields. Similarly, TMS Network (TMSN) continues its impressive ascent, bolstered by its robust ecosystem growth.
Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, faced a setback, slipping by 2.76% on Wednesday and partially undoing the 4.09% gain achieved the previous day. The day ended with Ethereum (ETH) at $1,833, keeping it under the $1,900 mark for the third consecutive session. Ethereum (ETH) had touched a brief high of $1,898 in the initial hours but quickly fell back, unable to breach the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1,923 and closing at $1,833.
The SEC’s actions against Binance and Coinbase sparked uncertainty and left Ethereum (ETH)on the back foot. CryptoQuant data indicated a drop in staking inflows from 91,392 Ethereum (ETH) to 79,136 Ethereum (ETH), pushing the total value staked at a slower pace. Concurrently, Ethereum (ETH) staking balance fell by 4.42%, leading to a net surplus of 70,370 Ethereum (ETH), equivalent to $129.17 million. The staking APR was also reduced by 3.39% to 7.09%. Ethereum (ETH) bears might push the cryptocurrency to a sub-$1,750 level if the trend continues with staking statistics and unfavorable SEC news.
With the crypto industry reeling from the late 2022 collapse of FTX, Avalanche (AVAX) was a notable exception. Ava Labs ensured that FTX’s downfall had minimal impact on the Avalanche ecosystem, with the company holding a minuscule amount of coins on the platform. Today, Avalanche (AVAX) stands as one of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap, boasting an impressive performance of 3,100%, outperforming prominent crypto assets such as BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, and DOT.
Despite a recent dip with Avalanche (AVAX) price dropping 4.04% to $14.04, analysts argue that the token’s value is tied to the effectiveness of the Avalanche (AVAX) platform. As long as the platform remains popular, AVAX tokens will likely grow in value. However, if the platform becomes obsolete or loses popularity, AVAX’s investment appeal could decrease. A bearish rally in the short term, with prices down from $14.53, pushes Avalanche (AVAX) to test its support and resistance levels. According to price predictions from 2023 to 2032, Avalanche (AVAX) is set for a bullish trajectory, starting with a predicted price of $17.54 in 2023 and potentially reaching as high as $623.87 by 2032. For investors, the current dip in Avalanche (AVAX) price could represent an opportune time to buy into Avalanche (AVAX).
Fresh on the blockchain, TMS Network (TMSN) has kindled excitement across the crypto space. This groundbreaking DEX ingeniously bridges the gap between conventional and digital markets, shaping a unique niche. Providing a versatile platform, TMS Network (TMSN) enables users to seamlessly trade cryptocurrencies, CFDs, forex, and equities, a factor that has been instrumental in bolstering its reputation among crypto investors.
Witnessing significant traction since its initial stage 1 presale, TMS Network (TMSN) has captivated a global audience of investors. This interest has fuelled a substantial increase in TMS Network’s (TMSN) value, initially ascending from $0.025 in the stage 1 presale to $0.05 in stage 2. It soared to $0.078 during the stage 3 presale, continuing this growth trajectory to an impressive $0.104 in the currently ongoing stage 4 presale.
TMS Network’s extraordinary growth of 300% during its ongoing ICO further emphasizes its bullish trend. This momentum does not appear to falter, indicating a promising forecast for this hybrid market innovator bridging the crypto and traditional finance sectors.
