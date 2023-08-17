XRP-Friendly Lawyer Says Ripple May Consider New Settlement Terms – U.Today









As the Ripple-SEC lawsuit continues to make headlines, John Deaton, a lawyer closely following the case, suggests that Ripple may consider new settlement terms based on the outcome of the ongoing litigation.

The lawyer, known for his XRP-friendly stance, took to Twitter to discuss various scenarios that could impact Ripple’s decision to settle or not.

The discussion comes amid recent rumors of an undisclosed meeting between Ripple and the SEC, which have since been debunked by a Fox Business reporter.

The lawyer pointed out that the terms of a potential settlement would depend on the specifics of the court’s ruling.

Key considerations include whether major crypto exchanges like Coinbase and Kraken would immediately relist XRP or wait for a possible appeal by the SEC, and whether Ripple partner Bank of America would feel comfortable with the decision or wait to see if Judge Torres’ ruling gets overturned in the event of an SEC appeal.

He emphasized that the SEC could file a notice of appeal and withdraw it later, leaving room for further negotiation.

The XRP-friendly lawyer also mentioned a hypothetical situation in which the SEC would agree not to appeal if Ripple paid a $50 million settlement and received assurance that future sales of XRP would not be considered securities.

In this case, he believes that Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse would be quick to sign off on the settlement, as it would provide certainty and immediate return of liquidity to the U.S. market.

However, if Judge Torres’ decision is in Ripple’s favor and restores liquidity to the U.S. market without causing businesses to worry about SEC repercussions, Ripple may be more inclined to forgo a settlement.

Ripple’s strategic response to potential outcomes will undoubtedly impact the future of XRP and its relationship with U.S. regulators. Meanwhile, the crypto community remains vigilant as it follows developments in the Ripple-SEC legal battle.

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

