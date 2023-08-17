Surprise! Nothing Phone 1 will soon get Android 14 Beta 1 early access – HT Tech









Nothing created a buzz when it introduced its first-ever smartphone Nothing Phone 1 in July 2022. The smartphone maker offered one of the most innovative back panels on a smartphone with a transparent design and glyph interface, a dot matrix font, and price-competitive hardware to woo the consumers. And now, the smartphone has again given users something to cheer for after it recently announced that Nothing Phone 1 will soon get Android 14 Beta 1 access, making it among the first smartphones to get the update.

The big announcement was made by Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing. In a recent tweet, he said, “Early access to Android 14 Beta 1 just dropped. Thanks @Android and @Google, very excited about what Nothing has coming in 2023”. So far, only the Google Pixel smartphones have early access to the Android 14 Beta 1 version. It can be tested on Google Pixel 4 and later devices. At this point, it is not sure when non-Pixel smartphones will get access to it, but it is likely to be after the Google I/O event on May 10.

In its official announcement, Nothing stated that the company is committed to bringing the latest technology to its users and community and it has been working closely with Google to deliver a great user experience.

Nothing has not announced any date for the release of Android 14 Beta 1 to Nothing Phone 1, but it has stated that more details will be shared ‘in due course’. Notably, Nothing Phone 2 is also expected to be launched later this year and it can come with Android 14 out-of-the-box. Nothing Phone 2 can also feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset and offer big upgrades in the camera and display departments.

Based on leaks and reports, it appears that Android 14 will not be a major update and will only bring incremental improvements and changes to the existing framework. Google recently moved to its Material You themes and has been trying to make it more customizable. Some new privacy features, a transparent navigation bar, and some other smaller new features are still possible when Google introduces it in the upcoming event.

