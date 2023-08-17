Musk's Starlink internet service to be offered in the Philippines in Q1 – Reuters









SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on a screen during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights

MANILA, Feb 3 (Reuters) – Starlink, the satellite internet unit of Elon Musk's SpaceX, is on track to enter the Philippine market this year, with its broadband service to be introduced within the first quarter, its local partner said in a statement on Friday.

"We are excited to finally introduce Starlink to the Philippine market by Q1 2023," said Anthony Almeda, Vice Chairman and CEO of Data Lake Inc, a Manila-based firm he co-owns with tycoon Henry Sy Jr.

Almeda said in a statement the high-speed, low-latency broadband internet service will be "game-changing" for the Southeast Asian archipelago, where broadband coverage is patchy.

In the Philippines, only seven out of every 100 people have fixed broadband subscriptions, lagging behind regional peers like Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, data from the World Bank shows.

Data Lake Inc said Philippine customers would have to shell out an initial $599 per unit and $99 for monthly connectivity service for a download speed of 200 Mbps.

Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

JD.com , beat analyst forecasts for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as the Chinese e-commerce giant's focus on lower-priced products paid off in the fight for customers in an economic slowdown.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.

Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.

The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.

The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

Access unmatched financial data, news and content in a highly-customised workflow experience on desktop, web and mobile.

Browse an unrivalled portfolio of real-time and historical market data and insights from worldwide sources and experts.

Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2023 Reuters. All rights reserved

source







