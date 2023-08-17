Windows 11 will reportedly add improvements for foldables in 2023 – XDA Developers

According to a new report, Microsoft may be working on improvements for foldable devices, including both single-screen and dual-screen designs.

We're nearing the beginning of 2023, and with the new year will come a new cycle for Windows 11, hot on the heels of the 2022 Update and the first moment update released in November. As it turns out, we may have a pretty major update for Windows 11 in 2023, as Microsoft is reportedly working on improvements specifically for foldable PCs, according to Zac Bowden of Windows Central.

According to Bowden, these improvements would be part of the "Moment 3" update in late May or early summer, and they would apply to both single-screen and dual-screen devices. We do have some single-screen foldable available on the market right now, like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2 and the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED. However, at this time, there aren't a lot of dual-screen Windows PCs, especially not in a foldable configuration. Microsoft did announce the Surface Neo back in 2019, but that product never came to fruition, and the company never mentions it anymore.

That's about all we know about these improvements, so it's hard to say just how significant they will be. Bowden refers to them as "preliminary improvements", so you probably shouldn't expect anything too major, but it's hard to say right now. We have yet to hear anything about these improvements directly from Microsoft, even in the Insider program. Right now, the development cycle is focused on the "Moment 2" update, which will arrive in early 2023 with features like a tablet-optimized taskbar and other smaller improvements.

However, the report does mention a few more features that may be coming with the Moment 3 update. That includes a refresh of the Windows Search interface, as well as updates to more inbox apps, likely to modernize them further. One notable update we've been expecting is the new web-based Outlook app, which is set to replace the Mail and Calendar app at some point. Microsoft probably wants to add support for third-party accounts before making that app the default, since that's a major feature of the current iteration. Bowden also expects many legacy dialogs like USB AutoPlay to be modernized with updates in 2023, aligning them with the Windows 11 design language.

Looking further ahead, there will probably be a Windows 11 version 23H2 released later in the year, but it won't be as major as version 22H2 (the Windows 11 2022 Update) was, since Microsoft is adding more features with these Moment updates. That's what we've been hearing for a few months now, and this update will most likely just update the support lifecycle for Windows 11, so you get two more years of support. It's possible that version 23H2 will also align with a potential Moment 4 update, though it's still early to say.

Source: Windows Central

I’ve been covering the tech world since 2018, and I love computers, phones, and – above all that – Nintendo videogames, which I’m always happy to talk about.

