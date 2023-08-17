5 Bitcoin Mining Companies Pumping in Latest Market Upswing – BSC NEWS









The mini bull-run has extended outside the crypto industry to bitcoin mining companies in the stock market.

The crypto market is experiencing a mini bull run in January 2023. The New Year has treated the markets well, seeing Bitcoin surpass $21,000 for the first time since November 2022.

The green arrows and positive returns have extended outside the crypto markets to bitcoin mining projects. Here we will look at five bitcoin mining projects pushing positive gains in the stock market over the past week between January 9 -16.

Several of the projects listed above have also performed remarkably year-to-day. For example, Hive Blockchain is up over 100%!

As bitcoin mining becomes more difficult and competitive––mining has grown more than 10% since Nov. ‘22–companies have to ramp up their efforts to continue to acquire as much bitcoin as they can.

The source used in this article was Yahoo! Finance.

With initial liquidity provided by OrBit Markets, the move makes XRP the sixth cryptocurrency available for options trading on the platform.

SUMMARY

Crypto options trading exchange, BIT, on August 17, officially rolled out XRP options trading in response to the soaring demand for the XRP token. This development positions XRP as the sixth cryptocurrency available for options trading on the platform, joining the ranks of BTC, ETH, ADA, TON, and LADYS.

Initial liquidity will be provided by OrBit Markets, an institutional liquidity provider, allowing XRP holders to effectively manage and hedge portfolio risks.

Following a partial victory for Ripple on July 13, where some of the SEC's claims against the classification of XRP as a security were dismissed, several mainstream exchanges reinstated XRP listings. This legal triumph sparked an impressive 70% surge in XRP's value, marking a pivotal moment for Ripple and revitalizing interest and positivity in the XRP market.

Operating as a USD-denominated and settled platform, BIT facilitates XRP options trading for users, without a need to own the underlying assets. BIT also offers a unique portfolio margin and unified margin systems, allowing users to use all assets in their account, including XRP, as trading collateral.

Crypto options trading presents investors with a cost-efficient and low-risk avenue to engage with digital assets. This trading approach, coupled with other crypto derivatives, empowers traders to manage their digital asset exposure and speculate on future price movements. The crypto options trading sector is anticipated to undergo substantial growth in the foreseeable future.

