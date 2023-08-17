Avalanche (AVAX) And Dogecoin (DOGE) Investors Are Bullish On … – Blockzeit









The crypto market has been showing encouraging signs lately. This means that it’s time to make those investments. During such a period, you can trust investors who already made success with crypto coins like Avalanche (AVAX) and Dogecoin (DOGE) to reveal the right path.

To this end, it looks like a significant portion of Avalanche (AVAX) and Dogecoin investors’ activity is directed toward the presale token HedgeUp (HDUP). They are bullish on the token’s performance once released into the open market.

Avalanche (AVAX) and Dogecoin have been around for longer than HedgeUp (HDUP). Avalanche was launched in late 2020 as a faster, more scalable alternative to the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks.

Its native asset is the cryptocurrency Avalanche (AVAX). It launched with a price of around five dollars and over the next year, would ride the bull market to reach an ATH price of $144.96. This was an increase in value of close to 3000%.

Dogecoin (DOGE), on the other hand, launched way back in 2013. It launched as a meme coin based on a popular dog meme at the time. Its big break also came in 2021 when its value exploded thanks to the bull market and, in part, the endorsement of the billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk.

Dogecoin (DOGE)’s value peaked at $0.73. But today, its value has dropped to settle at 90% below that mark. Avalanche (AVAX) has also suffered the same fate. It is currently trading at around $14, which is also 90% less than its ATH.

Unlike these two, HedgeUp (HDUP) isn’t trading on exchanges. The token is in its presale stage. Currently, in stage 3, it is being sold for $0.020. Investors xan also receive up to a 30% bonus for buying the presale.

The fact that HedgeUp (HDUP) has impressive price predictions is what is drawing investors toward the presale. Experts believe that the token can reach $1 before the end of June. This will be a 50x increase from its current price.

Avalanche (AVAX) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are also likely to see their values increase in the coming rally. However, it will be hard for them to reach the same levels of growth as HDUP.

HedgeUp (HDUP)’s secret weapon is its utility. The token will serve as web3’s first investment platform for alternative assets. This is a marketplace where users trade NFTs backed by physical products like gold, diamonds, jewellery, artwork, and more. By trading these NFTs, users will be investing in the underlying asset.

HDUP will also be used in the wider HedgeUp ecosystem. For example, HDUP holders can use their holdings to vote on proposals put forth on the HedgeUp (HDUP) DAO. They will also be part of a community where members receive exclusive benefits. The nature of these benefits depends on the size of the user’s investment.

This is the kind of utility that’s backing up the token. In comparison, Dogecoin (DOGE), which is a meme coin, has very little utility.

