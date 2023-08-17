Top Tech News Today: Release of Fauci Files This Week; Elon … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
What’s New Today: On the Microblogging Website Twitter, CEO Of Nothing Carl Pei Posted His Forecasts for The Year 2023.
Fast-Track Insights: To Encourage International Investment in Digital Currencies Through Registered Brokers and Investment Managers, The United Kingdom Has Implemented a New Tax Policy.
On Sunday, Elon Musk suggested that this week’s Twitter Files article, which may come to be known as the Fauci Files, will centre on Anthony Fauci, the now-former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. In her response to Musk’s remark, one Twitter user stated that she was “waiting for the #FauciFiles.” Musk answered, “Later this week.” In what are now referred to as the “Twitter Files,” journalists that Musk hired discuss a variety of scandals, such as internal Twitter discussions regarding the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop storey during the 2022 presidential election and the decision by the social media platform to forbid former President Trump from tweeting as a result of his role in the Capitol invasion on January 6, 2021.
On the microblogging website Twitter, Nothing CEO Carl Pei posted a thread with his predictions for the coming year 2023. The ten predictions cover a wide range of topics, such as the “killer app” for AI, global governments, hybrid working, Tesla, Elon Musk, Apple, and more. For those who don’t know, Pei is also a founding partner of OnePlus. Almost seven years later, in September 2020, Pei quit OnePlus. In the same year, October 2020, he co-founded the UK-based business Nothing. Nothing Ear 1, a transparent set of TWS earphones, was the company’s debut offering. The business released Phone 1, the first Android phone, as a follow-up.
Trump’s return to Facebook is up for decision-making by Meta. If the former president is allowed to return, Meta will decide by January 7th, according to a prior statement. However, that choice is now anticipated to be made public later this month, the newspaper reported, citing a source with knowledge of the situation. People familiar with Meta’s operations told the publication that the company has formed a working group to focus on the issue, and that members of the group come from the content policy team, as well as the public policy and communications departments.
In a tweet, American entrepreneur and best-selling author Robert Kiyosaki stated that despite the crypto winter, he is still building up his bitcoin holdings. He also issued a warning that regulatory requirements would kill off cryptocurrencies. Robert defended his stance by stating that because Bitcoin falls under the same classification as commodities like gold, silver, and oil, which are assets that are often categorised as commodities, it will be immune from regulatory regulations. On the other hand, he asserts that regulators in the United States view cryptocurrency, such as ETH, USDT, XRP, and DeFi tokens, primarily as unregulated securities.
Foreign investors in cryptocurrency who buy digital currencies through licenced brokers and investment managers will receive tax breaks starting on January 1, 2023, in the United Kingdom. This is happening as the area makes strides to create a welcoming climate for cryptocurrency investors. Cryptocurrency can be purchased by foreign investors tax-free through local brokers and investment managers. HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the tax division of the U.K. government, said that the waiver was essential for attracting foreign investors because it would shield them from being taxed in the UK just for using investment managers with U.K. headquarters.
