Heartbeat (2023): How Many Episodes & When Do New Episodes Come Out? – ComingSoon.net









By Abdul Azim Naushad

Viewers of Heartbeat are wondering how many episodes are in the series and when each new episode comes out. Heartbeat is a South Korean fantasy romantic comedy series that focuses on a half-human/half-vampire man Seon Woo-hyul, who falls in love with a coldhearted woman, Joo In-hae.

Here’s how many episodes are in Heartbeat and on what day new episodes come out.

Heartbeat has 16 episodes. The runtime of each episode is 60 minutes. At the moment, only six episodes have been released. The next 10 episodes will be released between July 17, 2023, and August 15, 2023.

The following is the viewership rate of the first six episodes of Heartbeat in South Korea:

The first six episodes of Heartbeat establish the growing relationship between Seon Woo-hyul and Joo In-hae. The episodes also show Seon Woo-hyul attempt to turn into a human and experience a great sense of love from Joo In-hae, who remains apathetic towards him.

Heartbeat cast includes Ok Taec-yeon, Won Ji-an, Park Kang-hyun, Yoon So-hee, Yoon Byung-hee, Ko Kyu-pil, Baek Hyun-joo, and Kim In-kwon, among others.

New episodes of Heartbeat typically come out every Monday on the KBS2 national broadcasting channel at the following times:

The first six episodes of Heartbeat are currently available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. The next 10 episodes will release weekly on Mondays at the aforementioned times between July 17, 2023, and August 15, 2023.

The official synopsis for Heartbeat reads:

“A thrilling romance between a vampire who desires to experience heart-throbbing love, and a cold-blooded woman.”

For more Amazon Prime Video updates, check out the streaming release schedule for July 17-23. Also, check out the ages of The Summer I Turned Pretty characters.

Abdul Naushad is a Contributing SEO Writer for ComingSoon. A Mass Comm graduate from Symbiosis University with a specialization in Audio-Visual communication, he finds himself rooting for Spider-Man or Batman in every battle. When he’s not writing about SEO content, Abdul can be seen watching movies, playing single player, story-driven video games and looking up the latest superhero film news, rumors and fan theories online.

