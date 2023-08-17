Netflix’s New Releases Coming in July 2023 – Hollywood Reporter

Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter
Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that are hitting the streaming service this month.
By Hilary Lewis
Deputy Editor, East Coast, THR.com
Bird Box: Barcelona, the NFL docuseries Quarterback, the third season of Sweet Magnolias and Jamie Foxx starrer They Cloned Tyrone are among the new projects debuting on Netflix in July
Bird Box: Barcelona is a Spanish-language spinoff of the 2018 Sandra Bullock-starring thriller. The film, written and directed by Alex and David Pastor, picks up after a mysterious force destroys Earth’s population and follows survivors as they seek to escape visible threats. The movie, which stars Mario Casas and Barbarian breakout Georgina Campbell, is meant to be the first of a series of films to expand the Bird Box universe.
The eight-episode Quarterback, Netflix’s first partnership with the NFL and produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, features unprecedented access to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota both on and off the field during the 2022 season as the NFL allowed the quarterbacks to be mic’d up for every single game, with the series taking viewers inside players’ homes with their families and behind the scenes of big moments.
The third season of Sweet Magnolias drops July 20, as childhood best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley) and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) deal with new challenges in Serenity, South Carolina.
As fans wait for more information about the “medical complication” Jamie Foxx experienced while filming the Netflix movie Back in Action, Foxx will appear in yet another Netflix film, They Cloned Tyrone, alongside John Boyega and Teyonah Parris, as they investigate a government conspiracy involving a cloning operation. The film, the directorial debut of Creed 2 writer Juel Taylor, who co-wrote the screenplay with Tony Rettenmaier, will start streaming July 21.
At the end of the month, Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes star in the film version of Katherine Center’s novel Happiness for Beginners, in which Kemper’s Helen embarks on an “Adventure of a Lifetime” backcountry survival course and ends up finding more than herself in the movie written and directed by Vicky Wight.
Other films hitting Netflix this month include Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Ride Along and Big Eyes, and the streamer already added Bridesmaids, four Karate Kid films, Liar Liar, the 2005 version of Pride & Prejudice, Ray, all three Rush Hour films, The Squid and the Whale, Titanic and The Out-Laws.
Additional series streaming this month include the Unknown four-part docuseries about adventure and exploration in uncharted territories, Too Hot to Handle‘s season five and the second part of The Witcher‘s third season.
The streamer earlier this month added all five seasons of HBO’s Insecure and the first part of season two of The Lincoln Lawyer.
Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the June 2023 additions here.
Read on for the complete list of titles hitting Netflix this July.
July 1
The Days
Bridesmaids
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Jumanji (1995)
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Karate Kid (1984)
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kick-Ass
Liar Liar
One Piece: Thriller Bark
One Piece: TV Original 2
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Prom Night
Ray
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Snow White & the Huntsman
The Squid and the Whale
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
The Sweetest Thing
Titanic
Uncle Buck
Warm Bodies
July 3
Insecure
Little Angel: Volume 3
Unknown: The Lost Pyramid
July 4
The King Who Never Was
Tom Segura: Sledgehammer
July 5
Back to 15: Season 2
My Happy Marriage
WHAM!
July 6
Deep Fake Love
Gold Brick
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1
Wake Up, Carlo!
July 7
Fatal Seduction
Hack My Home
The Out-Laws
Seasons
July 10
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2
Unknown: Killer Robots
July 11
Nineteen to Twenty
July 12
Mr. Car and the Knights Templar
Quarterback
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15
Sugar Rush: The Baking Point
July 13
Burn the House Down
Devil’s Advocate
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Sonic Prime: Season 2
Survival of the Thickest
July 14
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2
Bird Box Barcelona
Five Star Chef
Love Tactics 2
Too Hot to Handle: Season 5
July 15
Country Queen
Morphle 3D: Season 1
My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1
July 16
Ride Along
July 17
Unknown: Cave of Bones
July 19
The (Almost) Legends
The Deepest Breath
July 20
Supa Team 4
Sweet Magnolias: Season 3
July 21
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
They Cloned Tyrone
July 24
Big Eyes
Dew Drop Diaries
Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine
July 25
Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts
Sintonia: Season 4
July 26
Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & the Pickle War Saga
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7
Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case
July 27
Happiness for Beginners
The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders
Paradise
Today We’ll Talk About That Day
The Witcher: Season 3, Volume 2
July 28
Captain Fall
D.P.: Season 2
Hidden Strike
How to Become a Cult Leader
Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, the Movie
A Perfect Story
The Tailor: Season 2
July 29
The Uncanny Counter: Season 2
July 31
Bastard‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter
Send us a tip using our anonymous form.