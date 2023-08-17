Will there be an iPhone 15 Mini? – Sportskeeda









Despite some rumors regarding the iPhone 15 Mini, the next entry in the lineup is expected to include some significant upgrades and standout features. You can meet your specific needs with the four models, as the series is anticipated to launch in the upcoming months. Following some recent official case model unveilings, the anticipated models—the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Ultra—were known.

But that leaves us with one small question: will an iPhone 15 Mini be released? Apple may be preparing to unveil four new phones for the second year in a row, but a mini model is not likely to be one of them. Apple discontinued the iPhone mini for its 2022 release and instead unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus.

Although there’s no official release date, the next smartphone is expected to be released in September 2023.

Even though there has not been an official announcement from Apple, there have been numerous rumors about the upcoming iPhone’s release schedule. According to current rumors, we are expecting a total of four iPhone 15 models in the same sizes as the iPhone 14:

So it can be speculated that there will not be an iPhone 15 Mini, and it’s doubtful fans will ever see another one.

It is not difficult to figure out why Apple discontinues making a product, as the maker would produce a smaller version of the iPhone 14 if it strong sales were anticipated. However, the iPhone 14 Plus was released in place of the iPhone 13 Mini.

The iPhone mini received a lot of negative feedback; however, the iPhone 14 Plus was a huge success. According to a recent study, panel shipments for the iPhone 14 Plus were higher than those for the iPhone 13 mini.

These days, it is pretty clear that people prefer larger smartphones in general, and that trend is not limited to the iPhone. The last five years of the global smartphone market by screen size have shown a rise in demand for larger phones. 34% of all smartphones shipped worldwide in 2018 had displays smaller than 5.5 inches, however, by 2022, that percentage had decreased to 15%.

Furthermore, since iPhone 15 displays are expected to have thinner bezels that now reach as far as the edges of phones. As such, you can experience a lot more display without holding a bigger device.

The current reality is that smartphones with screens smaller than six inches will not receive much market success. Hence, if you are anticipating an iPhone 15 Mini with the smallest screen possible, you may have to hold your thought. Meanwhile, a 6.1-inch display may be the best choice for you among recent iPhones.

