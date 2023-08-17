Avalanche (AVAX) TPS vs Uwerx (WERX) Presale: Which Token's … – The Coin Republic









The Avalanche (AVAX) team has been working overtime recently, announcing one partnership and update after another as it gears up to offer its users as many services as it can. Their efforts seem to have had a good effect on the token’s price as it has increased 36% this year.

But is the price prediction for 2023 and beyond worth investing in Avalanche (AVAX) or will it be uprooted by Uwerx’s presale? The latter is planning to revolutionize the freelancing industry and traders are monitoring its progress very closely.

As a Layer-1 network, Avalanche (AVAX) is well known for its stability and support for smart contracts without compromising on speed and scalability. Avalanche (AVAX) recently has a flurry of updates, especially as it partners with gaming platforms like Japanese GREE, Indian Loco, and the TSM.

This and other technical updates have led to a 36% growth for Avalanche (AVAX) this year ($10.9 to $16.9). Crypto analysts are firm that there is more to come, with price predictions of $23.23 (37%+) for 2023 and a significant 103% gain in 2024 ($34.28).

As an upcoming platform, Uwerx has a lot to prove, which it does with its commitment. The whitepaper details how Uwerx will be leveraging the power of blockchain and innovative platform features to create an ecosystem that offers more for freelancers.

Even though freelancers face multiple obstacles on gig platforms (from high fees to difficulties in securing clientage), the market is still growing. Forbes’ studies show that full-time freelancing in the US, the largest market, grew 59% in 2022 totaling 21.6 million individuals alone.

As such, Uwerx will be coming at a time when the freelancing industry is in dire need of an overhaul. It will remove friction and pain points by offering easy sign-ups, friendlier fees, freelancer rights, and support for new entrants.

Using blockchain, specifically the Polygon network, it will offer transparency of records, copyrights protection, payment security and instant release through smart contracts. Other innovative features include webinars, VIP membership, personalized matching with clients, a dispute resolution system, and essential tools for communicating and working.

Behind all of this is WERX, the native token of the platform. The token acts as a medium of payment and earning, and even offers voting options on the platform’s updates. The token will also be a governance one, with Uwerx team plans to remove themselves from the equation and have users run operations. This means taxes planned will also be done away with.

Price predictions by experts show there is room for immense growth. We strongly agree that WERX can be worth around $0.8 in Q4 this year (15,900%) and even surpass $1.5 (29,900%) in Q1 2024.

This shadows Avalanche (AVAX)’s price prediction many times over.

The impressive profit potential of WERX is due to its ongoing presale event. In its Phase-1 right now, the token presale is running a limited-time special discount of $0.012 per WERX, which will not last long.

Avalanche (AVAX) is a well-established project with strong fundamentals, but professional traders understand that the real profits are in buying tokens early on. As such WERX’s presale is the perfect chance.

The WERX also offers additional securities against price manipulation through a lengthy liquidity lock (25 years) and two passed audits (thanks to InterFi Network and SolidProof).

If you want to have a go at making profits that can outweigh other investments, you can participate in the active presale by visiting the following links and enjoy a 20% purchase bonus:

For more information on Uwerx visit the website, join the presale or join the community for regular updates.

