“American Pickers” Coming Soon To Disney+ (Canada) – What's On … – What's On Disney Plus









Disney has announced that some seasons of the History channel show, “American Pickers”, will be coming soon to Disney+ in Canada, as part of the new recent expansion into more content from the A+E Networks being added onto the streaming service.

This isn’t your grandmother’s antiquing. The American Pickers are on a mission to recycle America, even if it means diving into countless piles of grimy junk or getting chased off a gun-wielding homeowner’s land. Hitting back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers earn a living by restoring forgotten relics to their former glory, transforming one person’s trash into another’s treasure. The show follows the team as they scour the country for hidden gems in junkyards, basements, garages and barns, meeting quirky characters and hearing their amazing stories. If you think the antique business is all about upscale boutiques and buttoned-up dealers, this show may change your mind – and teach you a thing or two about American history along the way.



“American Pickers” is produced for the History Channel by Cineflix Productions. Tim Healy is Executive Producer for History. Executive Producers for Cineflix Production are Charles Tremayne and Mark Poertner. Mike Wolfe is Co-Executive Producer. Series Producer is Mike Swanhaus.

Disney+ subscribers in Canada will be getting access to seasons 21 through 23, along with the Best Of Seasons 3 and 4, on Wednesday, 8th February 2023.



