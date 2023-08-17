Best Valorant Crosshair Codes 2023: All Pro Player Aim Settings – AFK Gaming









Valorant is one of the most popular tactical first-person shooters in the world. The game is highly competitive and every player strives to be the best, but this comes with its own set of challenges that need to be solved over time.

However, there are some basic settings that players need to figure out as soon as they start playing Valorant. One of the most important things is to figure out the perfect crosshair because developing a good aim is crucial towards achieving success.

Valorant crosshair codes make it easier for players to instantly share and copy the aim of their favorite professional athlete, content creator, streamer, or even a friend.

So in order to help you figure out what works best for you we have compiled a detailed list of the best Valorant crosshair codes and how you can go about trying them all out.



Riot Games has blessed the entire Valorant community with the super valuable feature of seamlessly sharing their crosshair settings by simply providing a code called Crosshair Code.

Any player can use a crosshair they like by simply copying the code and adding it to their settings. These codes look a bit complex and are combination of numbers, letters, and symbols.

However, players simply needs to just copy and paste this code to acquire the crosshair they like as the respective settings are automatically adjusted.

It is very simple to use any Valorant crosshair code to acquire the aim settings that a player wants to use. Here is how you can improve your aim by using the best possible crosshair:

Open ‘Valorant’ and from the ‘Main Menu’ go to ‘Settings’.

Within ‘Settings’ click on the ‘Crosshair’ tab.

Now select the ‘Primary’ tab and then click on ‘Import Profile Code’.

Copy any ‘Crosshair Code’ and paste it in the ‘Import Profile’ text box.

Once done, click on ‘Import’.

The players have been segregated according to the four different regions: Americas, EMEA, Pacific, and China.

EMEA

Americas

Pacific

China

These are some of the best available Valorant crosshair codes which you can try out. There might be some that do not work for you but after trying all of them anyone is bound to get a good understanding of what type of aim reticle works for them.

Hope you are able to find the perfect crosshair for Valorant and it helps in improving your aim because this will significantly result in better overall gameplay.



