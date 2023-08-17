Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022 Release) – Review 2023 – PCMag Middle East









Editors’ Note: This is the most recent version of the Amazon Fire HD 8. Read our original review from October 19, 2022 below.

Amazon is following the recent refresh of its super-affordable Fire 7 tablet ($59.99) with a 2022 update to the slightly larger and costlier Fire HD 8. This simple 8-inch slate has a bigger, sharper display than the Fire 7, but mostly keeps the specs and performance in check to reach a $99.99 price (with ads). So while it isn’t a powerhouse by any means, it offers easy access to gobs of media at a price that most competing 8-inch tablets can’t match. But despite the Fire HD 8’s appeal over the sluggish, low-res Fire 7, the Fire HD 10 ($149.99) remains our Editors’ Choice winner for affordable tablets thanks to its full HD display and peppier performance.

Amazon markets the Fire HD 8 at $99.99, but that’s not 100% accurate. You can buy the tablet at that price, sure, but you’ll be forced to sit through advertisements on the lock screen. The ads appear as wallpaper and you’ll encounter them every time you turn the tablet on. You have to pay $15 extra (across all Fire tablets) to get an ad-free experience. That means the ad-free price of the Fire HD 8 is actually $114.99. It’s up to you to decide if that price differential is important to you. We generally think it’s worth the $15 to get the ad-free experience.

It’s also worth noting that Amazon offers a Fire HD 8 Plus with more RAM and faster charging for $119.99 (with ads). There’s also the Fire HD 8 Kids, which includes child-focused features such as a protective case and a subscription to Amazon Kids+ for $149 (without ads).

Amazon doesn’t pay much attention to tablet design other than perhaps how it serves functionality, which means you won’t find fancy materials or top-notch build quality here. The Fire HD 8 is a basic, no-frills tablet that isn’t overly attractive. It comes in three colors: Black, Denim, or Rose. Our review unit is Black, which amplifies the simplicity of the design.

As its name implies, the Fire HD 8 has an eight-inch display that just barely meets the definition of high definition with its 1,280-by-800-pixel screen. The 16:10 aspect ratio is fine, though the 189ppi pixel density is a little low. The screen still manages to look sharp and bright enough—Amazon does a good job optimizing it to make it look nicer than the numbers would suggest—but it falls well short of higher-priced fare. That said, the cheaper Fire 7’s screen offers just 1,024 by 600 pixels and has lackluster brightness, making the Fire HD 8 a considerable upgrade.

The rear panel is covered with a plastic material that very much attracts fingerprints. It’s easy enough to wipe clean, but if you plan to let little ones play with the Fire tablet, be prepared to see the evidence left behind each time.

When held vertically (portrait orientation), you’ll find just about all of the controls and ports on the top edge. The power button and volume rocker are closer to the top left corner, while the USB-C 2.0 charging port and 3.5mm headphone jack are closer to the top right. The microSD card slot is hidden by a rubber flap on the left edge of the tablet. Given the tablet’s limited 32GB/64GB storage options, you might want to budget for a good memory card (up to 1TB). The stereo speakers are on the left edge, while the bottom is free of buttons or controls. When watching video, it’s best to tilt the tablet to the right so the speakers and selfie camera are positioned on the top edge.

At 7.94 by 5.40 by 0.37 inches and 11.88 ounces, the Fire HD 8 isn’t a big tablet. It doesn’t feel much heavier than a large smartphone, which makes using it just about anywhere feel comfortable.

Performance is always the biggest drawback of affordable tablets. In the case of the Fire HD 8, you get a hexa-core ARM MT8169A processor with 2GB of RAM (the Fire HD 8 Plus and the Fire HD 10 improve that to 3GB). Graphics are handled by a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The Fire 7 drops two processor cores, while the Fire 10 HD adds two.

The benchmark results aren’t pretty, but you shouldn’t expect them to be. Geekbench 5, for example, won’t even run without crashing. We did manage to get the PCMark 3.0 test to run, which is a good indicator of how the tablet can handle daily tasks like photo editing, web browsing, and so on. It managed to score 4,980, which is only marginally better than the Fire 7’s score of 4,409. While it’s not a great result, the Nuu Tab 10, which sells for around $300, scored 3,864 on the same test, so the Fire HD 8’s result isn’t as bad as it could be.

The tablet isn’t built for top-level gaming experiences. Trying to run Genshin Impact at medium settings and 60fps is choppy and nearly unplayable. Even with the graphics turned down all the way and the game set at 30fps, it’s still not great. Simple games like Alto’s Odyssey, however, run just fine. This falls in line with our expectations.

In terms of everyday usability, the Fire HD 8 is sluggish. It’s not so slow that it’s unusable, but if you own a fairly new smartphone, the Fire HD 8 is likely to feel like a downgrade in performance. This is where we remind you that the tablet costs $99.99 and is at least functional.

Battery life, on the other hand, is pretty good. To test battery life, we stream a YouTube video over Wi-Fi with the screen set to the maximum brightness. The Fire HD 8 lasted 10 hours and 3 minutes, which is less than the 13 hours claimed by Amazon, but most tablets we’ve tested average eight hours or less, placing the Fire HD 8 firmly in above-average territory.

Amazon markets the Fire HD 8 as a media consumption machine, which means audio quality is important. The stereo speakers here sound really good for such a small device. The bass response on our test track The Knife’s “Silent Shout” is decent for the size, and even with the volume turned up, Gojira’s “Stranded” doesn’t distort in the slightest.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2 are the only connectivity options. As far as the Wi-Fi goes, we tested the tablet against an iPhone 14 Pro Max to see how well it was able to connect to a Wi-Fi 6 router at various distances. When in the same room as the router, the Fire HD 8 averaged download speeds of 128Mbps, while the iPhone more than doubled that with 326Mbps. Moving across the apartment with multiple doors and walls in between, the tablet reached download speeds of 56Mbps, while the iPhone got 98Mbps. Despite the lower speeds, the Fire HD 8 maintained a strong enough connection to be perfectly usable.

The cameras are an obvious place for Amazon to keep costs down; after all, tablets are still rather taboo as photography devices.

The Fire HD 8 includes a lowly pair of 2MP cameras, one on the front and another on the back. As far as cameras go, they work, but you’re much better off using almost any other camera if you have one available.

Pictures captured with the Fire HD 8 are acceptable in good lighting, but anything darker than daylight leads to pretty bad results.

Both cameras are capable of recording 720p video at 30fps. You can use the front-facing camera for video chats; it at least works well enough in this context.

One of the biggest issues faced by all Amazon Fire tablets is the lack of access to the Google Play Store. The Play Store is host to more than 2.5 million Android apps and games. Your selection of apps on the Fire HD 8 is (sort of) limited to what’s available on the Amazon Appstore, which is fewer than 500,000. Perhaps most importantly, critical Google-made apps aren’t available, including Gmail, Google Calendar, and YouTube.

Sideloading Android apps from third-party sources is an option, but it’s not for novices (i.e., most potential Fire HD owners). Not only is sideloading an inconvenience, it opens up the device to security threats. In other words, this isn’t a user-friendly way to get more apps. That means you’re likely limited to what you can get directly from Amazon.

While Amazon calls its Fire devices tablets, they’re primarily meant to serve as media consumption machines for Amazon content. That means they’re great for reading books, watching Prime Video, listening to Audible, or streaming Prime Music. The Fire HD 8 is perfect for all of this.

There’s no shortage of content offered on the Fire HD 8, and Fire OS (version 8.3, based on Android 11) makes it easy enough to access everything. Your Kindle books, apps, games, Prime Video lists, and Audible books are front and center on the Library page. The Home screen enables content discovery, and the For You page highlights suggested content available across Prime services.

While we prefer stock Android over Fire OS, we get that Amazon’s version of Android has a place in the market, particularly for anyone looking for a simplified experience that easily directs you to all available content and features.

The Fire HD 8 is a clear step up from the entry-level Fire 7. While the Fire 7 has an appealing $59.99 price, its low-resolution screen and slow processor are enough reasons to move up to the Fire HD 8. Yes, the Fire HD 8 is still a little slow, its cameras are mediocre, and its screen isn’t as sharp as more expensive devices. But when you consider how affordable it is, it becomes an appealing option for Amazon Prime subscribers, first-time tablet buyers, or anyone seeking a robust spare slate to carry on adventures. If you’re concerned about performance or screen quality, however, the Fire HD 10 is faster and has a sharper, brighter screen, and thus retains our Editor’s Choice award.

