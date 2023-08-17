Avalanche (AVAX) And Cosmos (ATOM) Move Over: Spectra's … – Cryptopolitan









Infrastructural crypto tokens such as Avalanche (AVAX) and Cosmos (ATOM) have been dominating the crypto scene in 2022 and 2023, but this is set to change as newcomer Spectra (SPCT) appears. Presale token Spectra (SPCT) aims to offer a decentralized investment platform for DeFi venture capital, something that is far more desirable to consumers than interoperability and SDKs.

2022 wasn’t long ago, so how have market trends shifted so fast that Avalanche (AVAX) and Cosmos (ATOM) investors are moving over to Spectra (SPCT)? This article will explore precisely this question and look at why Avalanche (AVAX) and Cosmos (ATOM) could be outdated investments.

Avalanche (AVAX) is a crypto service provider focussing on offering SDKs and APIs to facilitate cutting-edge blockchains through smart contract technology. Avalanche (AVAX) has long since been a pioneer of smart contracts in crypto, helping to dramatically increase validation speeds across the whole industry. By presenting its tech in API/SDK form, Avalanche (AVAX) opened up smart contracts to be accessible to any developer, not just cryptography pros.

However, Avalanche’s (AVAX) plan may have worked a little too well, as smart contracts are now commonplace in the world of DeFi. Whilst Avalanche (AVAX) continues to release new infrastructural services, the toolkit was far more relevant back in 2020 when it first launched. Now, Avalanche (AVAX) is beginning to feel like a relic, especially when compared to cutting-edge tokens such as Spectra (SPCT).

Cosmos (ATOM) is a cryptocurrency service provider that, much like Avalanche (AVAX), specializes in infrastructure. However, instead of focusing on smart contracts, Cosmos (ATOM) instead specializes in token and blockchain creation. Through Cosmos’ (ATOM) SDKs, APIs, and CLIs, blockchain and token creation can be as easy as making a mobile app, something that was previously unimaginable by crypto experts.

Most crypto service providers focus on improving existing infrastructure, so Cosmos (ATOM) does hold a unique stance by focusing on full-stack crypto creation. However, blockchains and tokens are easier than ever to work with, and this is diminishing Cosmos’ (ATOM) already niche market. Unfortunately for Cosmos (ATOM), blockchain infrastructure is not as exciting as crypto products themselves, and this will limit growth for the Cosmos (ATOM) token greatly.

Spectra (SPCT) is a presale token designed around the upcoming Spectra (SPCT) platform, which will aim to bring DeFi crowdfunding to the mainstream. Crypto enthusiasts will have the opportunity to earn holding rewards, dividends, and trading profits by investing in the latest DeFi start-ups and pre-ICO coins, all within a user-friendly, low-fee, and decentrally governed platform. Whilst the Spectra (SPCT) platform is not live yet, the token presale has just begun.

Spectra (SPCT) has been smart to recognize that venture capital is siloed in the crypto industry, restricting it from being accessible by casual crypto enthusiasts. When DeFi projects can be supported directly by crypto fans instead of sharks, the crypto industry is expected to grow exponentially, and Spectra (SPCT) will be significant catalysis to this.

Overall, Avalanche (AVAX) and Cosmos (ATOM) are both respectable tokens that have done a lot for the DeFi industry, but their momentum has been fizzling around recently. Meanwhile, Spectra (SPCT) aims to bring DeFi VC to the mainstream, a move that is expected to lead to huge growth for everyone involved.

The Spectra (SPCT) token presale is currently valued incredibly low, representing the perfect time to get involved before the platform launches. When this happens, the price is set to skyrocket, so make sure you’re not reading this again six months later with regret, knowing that you were warned about the lucrative opportunity that Spectra (SPCT) was offering.

